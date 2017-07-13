Brazil's ex-President Lula sentenced for corruption
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva attends a news conference after being convicted on corrupmore
A woman celebrates after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva was convicted on corruption charmore
Former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (2nd L) leaves his office after he was convicted on corrumore
People set fire to an inflatable doll, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacimore
A demonstrator holds inflatable dolls, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacimore
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, protest after he was convicted on corruptimore
An inflatable doll, also known as Pixuleco, depicting former Brazilian president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, a more
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against his being convicted on corrmore
A sign reading "Lula was convicted" is seen under a flag as people celebrate after former Brazilian President more
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, protest after he was convicted on corruptimore
Supporters of former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva protest against his being convicted on corrmore
A woman celebrates after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was convicted on corruption chamore
People celebrate after former Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, was convicted on corruption chargmore
下一个
Nobel laureate Liu Xiaobo dies
Chinese Nobel Peace laureate Liu Xiaobo, jailed in 2009 for "inciting subversion of state power," has died of multiple organ failure after being treated for...
Testing THAAD
A look at the United States' Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system, capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.
Antarctica's fragile ice
Images of the threatened ice shelves and glaciers of the South Pole.
The president's son: Donald Trump Jr.
The role of the president's eldest son in his election campaign.
精选图集
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Plight of the Yazidi
Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.