中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 14日 星期五 04:40 BJT

Islamic State's weapons of war

Vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes is seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Federal Police walks near vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A tank gun hidden inside a truck, made by Islamic State militants, to avoid attack from planes are seen at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

A member of Federal Police inspects vehicles used for suicide car bombings, made by Islamic State militants, at Federal Police headquarters after being confiscated in Mosul. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani

