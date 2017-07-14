Bastille Day in France
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observatiomore
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attenmore
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive more
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the traditionalmore
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, are seen prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
High-ranking officers from various countries use their smartphones. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigittemore
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump loomore
Tanks roll down the Champs-Elysee avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melaniamore
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman
The Cavalry Regiment of the French Republican Guard parades. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie with a woman as he meets the crowds following the parade. REUTmore
A French Renault FT-17 Tank of World War I is seen during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
A camouflaged special forces member. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
U.S. Air Force F22 Raptor fighter jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive more
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melaniamore
下一个
Running of the bulls
Highlights from the San Fermin festival in Pamplona, Spain.
Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
Commemorations in Nice, France, where 86 people died a year ago when a man drove a truck at a crowd gathered for Bastille Day celebrations on the waterfront.
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
精选图集
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Plight of the Yazidi
Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.