版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 15日 星期六 06:05 BJT

Bastille Day in France

Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower, in a picture taken from the Montparnasse Tower Observation Deck, at the end of Bastille Day events in Paris. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Fireworks explode in the sky above the Eiffel Tower. REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds fly over the Arc de Triomphe du Carrousel. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Alpha jets from the French Air Force Patrouille de France fly over the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the traditional military parade on the Champs-Elysees. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive in a command car. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the traditional Bastille Day military parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, are seen prior to the start of the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
U.S. President Donald Trump is seen on a giant screen on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
High-ranking officers from various countries use their smartphones. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
U.S. troops, with soldiers wearing WWI helmets, march past French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Tanks pass in front of the presidential tribune. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Pioneers of the 1st Foreign Legion regiment carry their axes as they march. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump as First Lady Melania Trump looks on after the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Tanks roll down the Champs-Elysee avenue with the Arc de Triomphe in the background. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk on the Place de la Concorde. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron and U.S. President Donald Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
The Cavalry Regiment of the French Republican Guard parades. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron takes a selfie with a woman as he meets the crowds following the parade. REUTERS/Christophe Archambault/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A French Renault FT-17 Tank of World War I is seen during the parade. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump attend the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
A camouflaged special forces member. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
U.S. Air Force F22 Raptor fighter jets fly over the Arc de Triomphe. REUTERS/Etienne Laurent/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron and�Chief of the Defence Staff French Army General Pierre de Villiers arrive in a command car. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
French President Emmanuel Macron, his wife Brigitte Macron, U.S. President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump stand in front of the American flag at the end of the parade. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
