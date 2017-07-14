Remembering the Nice Bastille Day attack
White roses are placed on a chair along the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations of last year'smore
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndR) reacts next to Nice's mayor Christian Estrosi, Prince Albert II of Monmore
A French flag with a tribute for a victim is seen on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Tourists stand by a structure on the eve of the commemorations. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
People look at the parade of French Navy soldiers as part of the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amore
People stick the names of the 86 victims to form a heart during the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillmore
People look at photos of victims on the Promenade des Anglais as part of the commemorations. REUTERS/Jean-Piermore
Alpha jets of the Patrouille de France take part in the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Prince Albert II of Monaco (L) greets singer Bono as he arrives to attend the commemorative ceremony. REUTERS/more
French President Emmanuel Macron (L) greets former French president Nicolas Sarkozy (C) who stands besides Framore
A man looks at memorials to victims on the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Jean-Pierre Amet
Mayor of Nice Christian Estrosi (R) awards the Legion of Honneur to Franck Terrier during the commemorative cemore
Waitresses of a bar on the Promenade des Anglais hang a poster on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric Gaimore
Armed French soldiers patrol along the Promenade des Anglais. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard
Eighty-six tribute lights illuminate the night during a rehearsal on the eve of the anniversary. REUTERS/Eric more
下一个
Trump in Paris
President Trump in the French capital at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron.
Islamic State's weapons of war
Suicide vehicles and weapons made by Islamic State militants are displayed at Iraq Federal Police headquarters in Mosul.
Inside estate of Gambia's exiled former leader
Gambia's new government sifts through champagne bottles and silver platters, seeking millions in looted assets on exiled former leader Yahya Jammeh's sprawling...
精选图集
President Trump's Secret Service
The Secret Service detail surrounding President Trump.
Brazil's Olympic venues today
A look at the venues from the Rio 2016 Olympic Games right now.
Brains in the Bronx
Inside a human brain bank in the Bronx, New York.
Plight of the Yazidi
Iraq's Yazidis mark three years since Islamic State launched what the United Nations said was a genocidal campaign against them.
U.S. forces in Syria
Images of U.S. military forces operating within Syria.
Hezbollah's joint offensive with Syrian army
Hezbollah captures most of a mountainous area straddling the Syria-Lebanon border in a joint offensive with the Syrian army to drive Nusra Front militants from the area.
Training with America's militias
Inside the National Field Training Exercise, a weekend training camp for self-described 'patriots' organized by the III% United Patriots in the Colorado mountains.
Humans of Iran
A glimpse at the lives of ordinary men and women in Iran.