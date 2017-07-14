Photos of the week
A full moon rises over the Temple of Poseidon, the ancient Greek god of the seas, in Cape Sounion, east of Athmore
A wild cow hits a reveller with its hoof as it enters the bullring following the seventh running of the bulls more
A girl rests on a rickshaw (parked along a street in Karachi Pakistan. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
Russia's President Vladimir Putin talks to U.S. President Donald Trump during their bilateral meeting at the Gmore
Opposition supporters affected by tear gas reacts next to members of the security forces during a rally againsmore
Madonna embraces her son, David Banda ahead of the opening of the Mercy James hospital in Blantyre, Malawi. REmore
A man takes a ride on a police wrecker in the Schanze district of Hamburg following the G20 summit. REUTERS/Kamore
Hindu priests sit inside a cave as they perform evening prayers on the banks of the river Ganges in Devprayag,more
Team Sky rider Chris Froome of Britain, wearing the overall leader's yellow jersey, in action during the 178-kmore
A herd of elephants cross a road that passes through the flooded Kaziranga National Park in the northeastern smore
A child throws bits of wood onto a bonfire during the Twelfth of July celebrations held by members of Loyalistmore
A Gambian soldier plays the piano inside a house in former Gambian President Yahya Jammeh's estate in Kanilai,more
A girl mourns during the funeral of Aaquib Gul, who according to local media, was killed in a gun battle with more
Pro-democracy activists continue their sit-in demanding the release of Nobel Laureate Liu Xiaobo, outside Chinmore
Genesis Villella (C), and twins Delilah and Peter Vega, children of New York City Police Department (NYPD) offmore
Members of Afghan robotics girls team arrive to receive their visas from the U.S. embassy in Kabul, Afghanistamore
French President Emmanuel Macron (2ndL) and his wife Brigitte (L) tour Napoleon's Tomb with US President Donalmore
People practise standup paddleboard yoga, or SUP yoga, on the Adriatic coast in Verudela, Croatia. REUTERS/Antmore
The shadow of a displaced old woman is seen in Hassan Sham camp, east of Mosul, Iraq. REUTERS/ Alaa Al-Marjani
Irene Lasu, 26, a spoken word poet and member of Ana Taban, poses for a photograph in Juba, South Sudan. REUTEmore
Editor's Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
