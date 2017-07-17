版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 17日 星期一 22:10 BJT

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
1 / 22
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lammore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
2 / 22
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
3 / 22
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
4 / 22
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
5 / 22
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettersen. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
6 / 22
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
7 / 22
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
8 / 22
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
9 / 22
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Temore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
10 / 22
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrivemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
11 / 22
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
12 / 22
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
13 / 22
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
14 / 22
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Spmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
15 / 22
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Close
16 / 22
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Sports
Close
17 / 22
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
18 / 22
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
19 / 22
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
20 / 22
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Close
21 / 22
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Close
22 / 22
重播
下一图片集
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

下一个

Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

2017年 7月 17日
Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming...

2017年 7月 12日
Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany wins Confederations Cup

Germany defeats Chile to win the FIFA Confederations Cup.

2017年 7月 3日
New Zealand wins America's Cup

New Zealand wins America's Cup

A dominant Emirates Team New Zealand claims international sport's oldest trophy by 7-1 over Oracle Team USA in Bermuda's Great Sound, with 26-year-old Peter...

2017年 6月 27日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐