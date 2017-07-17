Trump golf course hosts Women's Open
President Trump waves to the crowd during the final round of the U.S. Women's Open golf tournament at Trump Namore
Protesters wearing anti-Trump shirts stand in front of President Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lammore
Eric Trump waves before joining his father to watch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
A fighter jet and a helicopter respond to an airplane flying over Trump National Golf Club. REUTERS/Kevin Lamamore
From behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump points to supporters. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Photographed through the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump kisses Norwegian golfer Suzann Pettemore
Spectators watch play on the ninth hole green during the third round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump waves from behind the glass of his personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
First lady Melania Trump arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park poses with the U.S. Women's Open Championship trophy after winning the final round. Kyle Temore
Looking out from behind the glass of his personal enclosure, President Trump waves to supporters as he arrivemore
Lexi Thompson talks with President Trump during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Hye-Jin Choi tees off the fourth hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson and Jenny Shin walk on the fairway of the first hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA more
A general view as fans walk on a bridge on the eighth hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Spmore
Stacy Lewis drops the ball onto the 18th hole during the third round. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports
Sung Hyun Park reacts after putting for par on the 18th hole during the final round. Kelvin Kuo-USA TODAY Smore
A supporter of President Trump looks up toward Trump's personal enclosure. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
President Trump looks out. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
Sung Hyun Park attempts a shot on the 18th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
Lexi Thompson tees off on the 10th hole during the final round. Eric Sucar-USA TODAY Sports
President Trump gives a thumbs up to supporters as he arrives. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
