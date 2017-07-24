版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 25日 星期二 00:02 BJT

Best of IAAF ParaAthletics

Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Finalmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
1 / 35
AGreat Britain's Polly Maton in action during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

AGreat Britain's Polly Maton in action during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
AGreat Britain's Polly Maton in action during the Women's Long Jump T47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
2 / 35
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100 metre T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100 metre T34 final. Action Immore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100 metre T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
3 / 35
China's Huimin Zhong in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

China's Huimin Zhong in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
China's Huimin Zhong in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
4 / 35
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz in action during the Men's High Jump T42 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz in action during the Men's High Jump T42 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Poland's Lukasz Mamczarz in action during the Men's High Jump T42 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
5 / 35
(L-R) USA's Jerome Singleton, Jarryd Wallace, Hunter Woodhall and Tanner Wright celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Relay T42-47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

(L-R) USA's Jerome Singleton, Jarryd Wallace, Hunter Woodhall and Tanner Wright celebrate winning the Men's 4xmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
(L-R) USA's Jerome Singleton, Jarryd Wallace, Hunter Woodhall and Tanner Wright celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Relay T42-47 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
6 / 35
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborrmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Denmark's Daniel Wagner celebrates winning the Men's Long Jump T42. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
7 / 35
USA's David Brown with his guide (R) in action during the Men's 4x100m Relay T11-13 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

USA's David Brown with his guide (R) in action during the Men's 4x100m Relay T11-13 Final. REUTERS/Peter Czmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
USA's David Brown with his guide (R) in action during the Men's 4x100m Relay T11-13 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
8 / 35
Regas Woods Senior of USA in the men's long jump T42 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Regas Woods Senior of USA in the men's long jump T42 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Regas Woods Senior of USA in the men's long jump T42 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
9 / 35
Italy's Assunta Legnante during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Italy's Assunta Legnante during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Italy's Assunta Legnante during the Women's Shot Put F12 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
10 / 35
China's Yiting Shi celebrates winning the Women's 100m T36 Final with a world record time. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

China's Yiting Shi celebrates winning the Women's 100m T36 Final with a world record time. REUTERS/Peter Czimore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
China's Yiting Shi celebrates winning the Women's 100m T36 Final with a world record time. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
11 / 35
Great Britain's Samantha Kinghorn celebrates winning the Women's 100m T53 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Samantha Kinghorn celebrates winning the Women's 100m T53 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Great Britain's Samantha Kinghorn celebrates winning the Women's 100m T53 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
12 / 35
Italy's Arjola Dedaj in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Italy's Arjola Dedaj in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Italy's Arjola Dedaj in action during the Women's Long Jump T11 Final. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Close
13 / 35
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Ntando Mahlangu of South Africa falls during a heat of the men's 100m T42. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
14 / 35
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Namibia's Lahja Ishitile after the Women's 400m T11 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
15 / 35
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Romania's Florin Cojoc in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
16 / 35
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Pmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Great Britain's Kylie Grimes in action during the Women's Club Throw F51 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
17 / 35
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Hemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Mehmet Tunc of Turkey and guide Bugra Han Kocabeyoglu in a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
18 / 35
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Ananias Shikongo of Namibia during a men's 100m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
19 / 35
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Immore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Mauritius' Jason Louis Denovan Rabaye goes down injured at the end of the Men's 400m T20 Heat 2/2. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
20 / 35
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Hollie Arnold of Great Britain in the women's Javelin F46 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
21 / 35
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Imagesmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Hannah Cockroft of Great Britain celebrates after winning gold in the women's 100m T34 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
22 / 35
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Czibmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Japan's Maya Nakanishi in action during the Women's Long Jump T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
23 / 35
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Petmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Kenya's Samwel Mushai Kimani (R) celebrates winning the Men's 5000m T11 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
24 / 35
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Pemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Great Britan's Gemma Prescott in action during the Women's Club throw F32 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
25 / 35
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henrymore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Abassia Rahmani of Switzerland after finishing in the women's 400m T44 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
26 / 35
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Brmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Richard Whitehead of Great Britain after winning the men's 200m T42 gold. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
27 / 35
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Petermore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Great Britain's Jonnie Peacock (R) in action during the Men's 100m T44 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
28 / 35
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Sanaa Benhama of Morocco celebrates winning gold in the women's 1500m T13 final. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
29 / 35
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Actiomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Louzanne Coetzee of South Africa with her guide Voight Mokone at the end of a women's 1500m T11 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
30 / 35
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Imore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Samantha Kinghorn of Great Britain after winning the women's 200m T53 with a new world record time. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
31 / 35
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Great Britain's Richard Whitehead in action during the Men's 200m T42 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
32 / 35
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
China's Hongjie Chen in action during the Men's High Jump T47. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
33 / 35
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne

(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
(L-R) Tomoki Tagawa of Japan, Hao Wang of China and Roderick Townsend-Roberts of USA in the Men's 100m T47 heat. Action Images via Reuters/Henry Browne
Close
34 / 35
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
India's Rinku in action during the Men's Javelin Throw F46 Final. Action Images via Reuters/Peter Cziborra
Close
35 / 35
重播
下一图片集
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

下一个

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

2017年 7月 24日
Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

Trump golf course hosts Women's Open

President Trump watches the Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.

2017年 7月 17日
Best of Wimbledon

Best of Wimbledon

Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.

2017年 7月 17日
Mayweather and McGregor face off

Mayweather and McGregor face off

Undefeated boxer Floyd Mayweather and mixed martial arts champion Conor McGregor square off during a world tour press conference to promote the upcoming...

2017年 7月 12日

精选图集

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

24 hours in Charlottesville, Virginia

A white nationalist rally that followed a torch-lit procession of neo-Nazis turned deadly when a car plowed into counter-protesters.

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

White nationalist rally turns deadly in Charlottesville

At least one person was killed and 30 others injured in Charlottesville, Virginia when white nationalists protesting plans to remove the statue of a Confederate general clashed with counter-demonstrators and a car plowed into a crowd.

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Post-election riots turn deadly in Kenya

Protests turn deadly in Kenya as anger at the re-election of President Uhuru Kenyatta erupts.

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐