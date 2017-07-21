Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Cosmore
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkemore
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUmore
A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. more
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasamore
Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greecemore
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkemore
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", followingmore
A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bmore
Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an eartmore
A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort tomore
Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heramore
A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkemore
People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey.more
A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsmore
