版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 21日 星期五 20:30 BJT

Strong quake shakes Greece and Turkey

A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Cosmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A man stands in front of a damaged building following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
1 / 18
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Close
2 / 18
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A Greek Orthodox priest walks past a damaged church following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
3 / 18
A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A man walks along the damaged pier of the port of Kos, following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
4 / 18
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
5 / 18
A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A car is seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
6 / 18
Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greecemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Tourists look at the damaged Ottoman-era Defterdar mosque following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
7 / 18
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. Yasar Anter/Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
8 / 18
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A man walks past debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
9 / 18
Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", followingmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Tourists are gathered outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
10 / 18
A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A damaged car and a house are seen after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Close
11 / 18
Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an eartmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Tourists wait outside the passenger terminal of the Kos International Airport "Hippocrates", following an earthquake off the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
12 / 18
A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort tomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A woman sits outside of her damaged house after an earthquake in the village of Yaliciftlik near the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Close
13 / 18
Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis

Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heramore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Medics transfer an man injured during an earthquake off the island of Kos, to the hospital of the city of Heraklion on the island of Crete, Greece. REUTERS/Stefanos Rapanis
Close
14 / 18
A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A man stands next to debris following an earthquake on the island of Kos, Greece. REUTERS/Costas Baltas
Close
15 / 18
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Damaged boats are seen after an earthquake and a tsunami in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Close
16 / 18
People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. Dogan News Agency via REUTERS

People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
People wait in front of a hospital after an earthquake in the resort town of Bodrum in Mugla province, Turkey. Dogan News Agency via REUTERS
Close
17 / 18
A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsunami, in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz

A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A fisherman stands on the shore, with a boat in the background which was damaged during an earthquake and a tsunami, in the resort town of Gumbet in Mugla province, Turkey. REUTERS/Kenan Gurbuz
Close
18 / 18
重播
下一图片集
Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

下一个

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

Strike paralyzes Venezuela

A 24-hour national shutdown of private businesses leaves many Venezuelan streets deserted and barricaded during a civil disobedience campaign to try to end...

2017年 7月 21日
Trump samples 'Made in America' products

Trump samples 'Made in America' products

President Donald Trump showcases a panoply of American-made products, as his administration lays out priorities for revising NAFTA.

2017年 7月 21日
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

2017年 7月 21日
Wildfires rage across California

Wildfires rage across California

Crews battled dozens of wildfires raging across California, where flames have charred more than twice as much land mass in the state so far in 2017 than a year...

2017年 7月 20日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐