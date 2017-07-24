版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 25日 星期二 02:55 BJT

Thousands protest Polish court overhaul

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS

Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Police officers detain people during a protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Kuba Atys/via REUTERS
Close
1 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
2 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
3 / 20
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS

Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Former Polish President Lech Walesa attends a protest against supreme court legislation in Gdansk. Agencja Gazeta/Renata Dabrowska via REUTERS
Close
4 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
5 / 20
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People protest next to the Law and Justice party headquarters in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
6 / 20
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
People attend a protest against judicial reforms in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
7 / 20
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Wamore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People gather in front of the Presidential Palace during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
8 / 20
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during his media announcement about Supreme Court legislation at Presidential Palace in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
9 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
10 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
11 / 20
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People gather in front of the Supreme Court during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Warsaw. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
Close
12 / 20
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS

People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
People gather during a protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja Gazeta/Lukasz Cynalewski via REUTERS
Close
13 / 20
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
People protest against supreme court legislation in Wroclaw. Agencja Gazeta/Mieczyslaw Michalak/via REUTERS
Close
14 / 20
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislationmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A woman lights a candle in front of the Parliament building during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
15 / 20
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS

People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
People protest against Supreme Court legislation in Wroclaw. The text reads "Free courts". Agencja Gazeta/ Kornelia Glowacka-Wolf/via REUTERS
Close
16 / 20
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS

A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A protester is detained by the police during a demonstration against the Supreme Court legislation in Poznan. Agencja GazetaPrzemek Wierzchowsk/via REUTERS
Close
17 / 20
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
People protest against the Supreme Court legislation in Krakow. Agencja Gazeta/Jakub Porzyck/via REUTERS
Close
18 / 20
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS

A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zucmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
A man holds a candle during a protest against supreme court legislation in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Dawid Zuchowicz via REUTERS
Close
19 / 20
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS

Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczemore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Marek Suski of Law and Justice (PiS) (C) party scuffles with Miroslaw Suchon (2nd L) of Modern party (.Nowoczesna) as Michal Szczerba of Civic Platform party (PO) (L) holds up a copy of the Polish Constitution during voting on the opposition's amendments to the bill that calls for an overhaul of the Supreme Court in Warsaw. Agencja Gazeta/Adam Stepien/via REUTERS
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

下一个

Best of Tour de France

Best of Tour de France

Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.

2017年 7月 24日
Protests in northern Morocco swell

Protests in northern Morocco swell

Police fire tear gas to scatter hundreds of protesters, part of the biggest wave of demonstrations in the kingdom since Arab Spring-inspired rallies in 2011.

2017年 7月 21日
Toilet paper brides

Toilet paper brides

Something old, something new, something borrowed and something double-ply during a toilet paper wedding dress contest.

2017年 7月 21日
Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

Afghan girls compete at Robot Olympics

A team of Afghan girls competed in an academic robotics competition in the United States after American officials agreed to allow them to enter the country...

2017年 7月 20日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐