Photos of the week

A child seen with an open heart surgery scar cries while holding an empty tear gas canister, which was earlier thrown by riot police, during clashes with residents of the Nile island of al-Warraq when security forces attempted to demolish illegal buildings, in the south of Cairo, Egypt. REUTERS/Amr Abdallah Dalsh

