Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise to learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attackmore
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. It is a training exercise but the scenario is all too rmore
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. The doctors hope the week-long course in southern Turkemore
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. The course, near southern Turkey's Gaziantep city, taugmore
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. Around 100 people were killed in the sarin gas attack omore
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. Osama Darwish, a doctor at Maarat al-Numan hospital aromore
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. Like several of his colleagues responding to the April more
A mannequin is seen during a training exercise. For other medics the consequences could have been more severe.more
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. One of the trainers, a veteran of two decades of regionmore
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Syrian medical staff take part in a training exercise. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
