The ruins of Mosul
A member of Iraqi security forces holds an Islamic State flag on top of a building destroyed from clashes in tmore
An old bridge destroyed by clashes is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudmore
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at Grand al-Nuri Mosque (L) is seen, June 27, 2017. REUTERS/Erik De Castro
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Military vehicles of Iraqi security forces are seen in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Iraqi security forces walk along destroyed buildings from clashes in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaimore
Members of the Emergency Response Division walk in a destroyed building at the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERSmore
The remains of al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque are pictured in the Old City, July 2, 2017. REUTERmore
The remains of vehicles are seen in the Old City, June 30, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Members of Iraqi Federal police carry suicide belts used by Islamic State militants in the Old City, July 9, 2more
Members of Federal police are seen in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Marjani
Destroyed buildings from clashes are seen in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
Members of the Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) take a selfie in front of the ruins of Grand al-Nuri Mosque in more
Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) personnel walk in a destroyed building in the Old City, July 9, 2017. REmore
An old bridge destroyed during clashes is seen in the Old City, July 10, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A view of a part of the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque, July 20, 2017. REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani
A member of Iraqi Counter Terrorism Service (CTS) walks on rubble next to buildings destroyed from clashes in more
Smoke billows from the ruined Grand al-Nuri Mosque after it was retaken by Iraqi forces in the Old City, June more
A member of Iraqi Federal police walks among buildings destroyed from clashes in the Old City, July 10, 2017. more
A member of the Iraqi Federal Police runs for cover on the frontline in the Old City, June 28, 2017. REUTERS/Amore
下一个
The case of Charlie Gard
The parents of 11-month-old Charlie Gard have been fighting a legal battle to send their critically ill son to the United States for experimental therapy, but...
Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul
A Taliban suicide attacker detonated a car bomb in the western part of Kabul, killing dozens and wounding more than 40, government officials said.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Preparing for a Syrian gas attack
Syrian medical staff learn how to treat victims of chemical weapons attacks, in a course organized by the World Health Organization in Turkey.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.