Taliban car bomb attack in Kabul

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man removes fragments of glass from a building after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan man who lost his son mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan boy collects debris after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan women mourn inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An Afghan shopkeeper inspects his shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

An injured man receives treatment after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan security forces keep watch at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan man looks outside through a broken window at the site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan municipality worker sweeps a road at site of a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

An Afghan woman mourns inside a hospital compound after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Mohammad Ismail

Afghan shopkeepers collect remains in front of a shop after a suicide attack in Kabul, Afghanistan. REUTERS/Omar Sobhani

