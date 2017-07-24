FINA World Aquatics Championships
Siyi Xie of China competes in 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women�s Solo Technical Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Men preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Tom Daley of Britain (gold) poses with the medal for Men's 10m Platform awarding ceremony. REUTERS/David Balmore
\Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Team China competes in the Synchro Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Evangelia Platanioti of Greece competes in the Synchro Solo Free Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Adam Peaty of Great Britain competes in the Men's 100m Breaststroke preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino of France (gold) pose with the medals at the Mixed Diving Team Event awardingmore
Benjamin Auffret of France competes in the Men's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh
Team Kazakhstan competes in the synchro Women's Free�Combination Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Jiayu Xu of China competes in the Men's 100m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson of the U.S. competes in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Laszlmore
Sho Sakai of Japan competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Mexico competes in the Women's Team Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Yang Sun of China reacts after winning the Men's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Yang Sun of China competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Team U.S. competes in the Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Ukraine competes in the Women Team Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
Carolina Murillo Urrea of Colombia competes in the 10m Platform Women final. REUTERS/David Balogh
Guillaume Dutoit of Switzerland competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
James Connor of Australia competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh
Team North Korea practice under coach supervision during the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Smore
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Melissa Wu of Australia competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Team Russia competes in the Women Team Technical Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
Team Canada competes in the Women Team Technical Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes in the Solo Technical Women preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Aleisha Braven of New Zealand competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Steele Johnson and Brandon Loschiavo of the U.S. compete in the 10m Platform Synchro Men preliminary. REUTERS/more
Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia compete in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Dmore
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich of Russia compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Smore
Melissa Wu and Domonic Bedggood of Australia compete in the Mixed 10m Synchro Platform Final . REUTERS/Stefan more
下一个
Best of IAAF ParaAthletics
Highlights from the IAAF World ParaAthletics Championships in London.
Best of Tour de France
Highlights from all the stages of the Tour de France.
Trump golf course hosts Women's Open
President Trump watches the Women's Open at Trump National in Bedminster, New Jersey.
Best of Wimbledon
Highlights from the Wimbledon Championships in London.
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.