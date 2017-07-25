Going hungry in Yemen
A woman puts her malnourished son on a weighing scale at a malnutrition treatment center in Sanaa, Yemen July more
Malnourished twin brothers Muhammad (L) and Ahmad Abdulraouf, who are one-and-a-half months old, lie on a bed more
A woman carries her son Imran Faraj, 8 year-old, who is suffering from malnutrition at a hospital in the Red Smore
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition treatment center of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen July 24, 2more
Jamal Mujalli al-Mashriqi, 4, who suffers from malnutrition, stands next to his mother at a hospital in the nomore
A malnourished boy lies on a scale at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidahmore
A malnourished boy lies on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidah, more
A woman holds her malnourished son at a malnutrition intensive care unit in the Red Sea port city of Houdeidahmore
Saida Ahmad Baghili, 18, who is affected by severe malnutrition, sits on a bed at the al-Thawra hospital in thmore
A family eat breakfast outside their hut at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen Septembermore
Food is cooked inside a tent at a camp for people displaced by the war near Sanaa, Yemen September 27, 2016. Rmore
An eight-year-old malnourished boy lies on a bed in the emergency ward of a hospital in Sanaa, Yemen Septembermore
A woman holds her malnourished boy after he was weighed at a hospital malnutrition intensive care unit in Sanamore
A man shows food vouchers, which a community leader said are counterfeit, at a camp for people displaced by thmore
Malnourished girl Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, lies on a hospital bed before she died in the Red Sea port city of Hodeimore
Mourners and relatives of Jamila Ali Abdu, 7, put her body inside a grave in a village graveyard following hermore
A malnourished boy lies on a bed outside his family's hut in al-Tuhaita district of the Red Sea province of Homore
Women sit with their children at a malnutrition intensive care unit at a hospital in the Red Sea port city of more
A woman holds her malnourished daughter at a hospital in Yemen's capital Sanaa July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Amore
A malnourished boy cries as he sits on a bed at a malnutrition intensive care unit in Yemen's capital Sanaa Femore
