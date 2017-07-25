Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound knmore
Israel installed the detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque after two police guards were fatally shot on more
Palestinians walk next to Israeli security forces at the entrance of the compound the morning after Israel remmore
Palestinian women shout slogans as they sit outside the compound after Israel removed the new security measuremore
Palestinians stand in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors at an entrance to the commore
Palestinians pray in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside more
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian men following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Amore
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate omore
Palestinians take part in a protest against Israel's new security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosqmore
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians gather on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
