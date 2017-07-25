版本:
Israel removes Jerusalem metal detectors

Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Israeli security forces remove metal detectors which were recently installed at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount in Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Israel installed the detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque after two police guards were fatally shot on July 14, setting off the bloodiest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in years. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Israel installed the detectors at entry points to Al-Aqsa mosque after two police guards were fatally shot on July 14, setting off the bloodiest clashes between Israelis and Palestinians in years. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians walk next to Israeli security forces at the entrance of the compound the morning after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Palestinians walk next to Israeli security forces at the entrance of the compound the morning after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinian women shout slogans as they sit outside the compound after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Palestinian women shout slogans as they sit outside the compound after Israel removed the new security measures. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians stand in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Palestinians stand in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors at an entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians pray in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Palestinians pray in front of Israeli policemen and newly installed metal detectors. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 7月 22日 星期六
Palestinians react following tear gas that was shot by Israeli forces after Friday prayer on a street outside Jerusalem's Old city July 21, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Awad SEARCH "AWAD GAS" FOR THIS STORY. SEARCH "WIDER IMAGE" FOR ALL STORIES. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian men following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Israeli security forces arrest Palestinian men following clashes outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Israeli border police stand guard as a Palestinian man takes part in evening prayers outside the Lion's Gate of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians take part in a protest against Israel's new security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians take part in a protest against Israel's new security measures at the entrance to the al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Gaza City. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
Palestinians gather on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Palestinians gather on a street near a road block outside Jerusalem's Old city. REUTERS/Ammar Awad
