2017年 7月 31日 星期一 21:16 BJT

World Aquatics Championships

Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. competes in the Men's Butterfly 100m Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Team Croatia staff and players celebrate after winning the Men's Water Polo Final. REUTERS/Mate Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary celebrates after winning the Women's 400m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. competes in the Men's 400m Individual Medley preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. reacts after winning the Men's 100m Butterfly Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 30日 星期日
Matt Grevers and other members of the U.S. Team celebrate winning the Men's 4x100m Medley Relay Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
Lilly King of the U.S. competes in the Women's Breaststroke 50m Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
Gregorio Paltrinieri of Italy celebrates after winning the Men's 1500m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
Tara Tira of the U.S. competes in the Women's 20m High Dive Round 1. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Franziska Hentke of Germany competes in the Women's Butterfly 200m final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Kyra Christmas of Canda competes in the Women's Water Polo Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Mate Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Caeleb Remel Dressel of the U.S. reacts after finishing first in the Men's 100m Freestyle Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Etiene Medeiros of Brazil competes in the Women's 50m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Veronika Vakhitova of Russia and Christine Robinson in action in the Women's Water Polo Bronze Medal Match. REUTERS/Mate Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. reacts after finishing first in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Chase Kalisz of the U.S. competes in the Men's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Rusudan Goginashvili of Georgia competes in the Women's 200m Breaststroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Matt Grevers, Caeleb Remel Dressel and Lilly King of the U.S. team celebrate after winning the Mixed 4x100m Medley Relay Final and breaking the World Record. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Ryan Murphy of the U.S. competes in the Men's 200m Backstroke Preliminary. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Federica Pellegrini (gold) of Italy poses with the medal in the Women's 200m Freestyle awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Sun Yang of China competes in the Men's 200m Freestyle semifinal. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Katsumi Nakamura of Japan before the Men's 100m Freestyle Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Competitors in action during heat 5 of the Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Kylie Masse of Canada competes in the Women's Backstroke 100m preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Mireia Belmonte of Spain competes in the Women's 200m Butterfly preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Adam Peaty of Britain reacts after he comes first in the Men's 50m Breaststroke Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Siyi Xie of China competes in 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women�s Solo Technical Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
Giovanni Tocci of Italy competes in the 1m Springboard Men preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Katinka Hosszu of Hungary reacts after winning the Women's 200m Individual Medley Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 25日 星期二
Tom Daley of Britain (gold) poses with the medal for Men's 10m Platform awarding ceremony. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
\Katie Ledecky of the U.S. competes in the Women's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Swimming � 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships � Women's Breaststroke 100m final � Budapest, Hungary � July 25, 2017 � Lilly King of the U.S. competes. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Team China

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Evangelia Platanioti of Greece competes in the Synchro Solo Free Final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Matthieu Rosset and Laura Marino of France (gold) pose with the medals at the Mixed Diving Team Event awarding ceremony. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Team Kazakhstan competes in the synchro Women's Free�Combination Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Jiayu Xu of China competes in the Men's 100m Backstroke preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 24日 星期一
Maria Coburn and Alison Gibson of the U.S. competes in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Team Mexico competes in the Women's Team Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 7月 21日 星期五
Sho Sakai of Japan competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Yang Sun of China reacts after winning the Men's 400m Freestyle final. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Yang Sun of China competes in the Men's 400m Freestyle preliminary. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Team U.S. competes in the Mixed�Duet�Free Final. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 7月 23日 星期日
Team Ukraine competes in the Women Team Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Carolina Murillo Urrea of Colombia competes in the 10m Platform Women final. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 20日 星期四
Guillaume Dutoit of Switzerland competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
James Connor of Australia competes in the 3m Springboard Men semifinal. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 19日 星期三
Team North Korea practice under coach supervision during the 17th FINA World Aquatics Championships. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Yukiko Inui and Mai Nakamura of Japan compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Melissa Wu of Australia competes in the Women's 10m Platform Semifinal. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Team Russia competes in the Women Team Technical Preliminary. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Team Canada competes in the Women Team Technical Final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Michelle Zimmer of Germany competes in the Solo Technical Women preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 14日 星期五
Aleisha Braven of New Zealand competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Steele Johnson and Brandon Loschiavo of the U.S. compete in the 10m Platform Synchro Men preliminary. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Maddison Keeney and Anabelle Smith of Australia compete in the Women's 3m Synchro Springboard Final. REUTERS/David Balogh

Reuters / 2017年 7月 17日 星期一
Yukiko Inui of Japan competes in the Women's Solo Free Preliminary. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 18日 星期二
Svetlana Kolesnichenko and Alexandra Patskevich of Russia compete in the Women Duet Technical final. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 16日 星期日
Melissa Wu and Domonic Bedggood of Australia compete in the Mixed 10m Synchro Platform Final . REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / 2017年 7月 15日 星期六
