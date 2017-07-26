版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 27日 星期四 01:40 BJT

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Flames and smoke fill the sky above a burning hillside as tourists swim on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists evacuate the beach as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Tourists stand on the beach and watch as smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside in Bormes-les-Mimosas. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
