National strike in Venezuela

A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro kisses a flag during the closing campaign ceremony for the upcoming Constituent Assembly election in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcias Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro kisses a flag during the closing campaign ceremony for the upcoming Constituent Assembly election in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcias Rawlins
A man receives help after being injured with rubber bullets at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
A man receives help after being injured with rubber bullets at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man plays a violin at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
A man plays a violin at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators prepare a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Demonstrators prepare a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A woman falls down while running away from riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
A woman falls down while running away from riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot security forces motorcyclists ride through tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Riot security forces motorcyclists ride through tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Riot security forces pass through a roadblock during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators use a tire on fire to block a street at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
An injured man receives help at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
An injured man receives help at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators clash with riot security forces at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A riot security force vehicle is set on fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A riot security force vehicle is set on fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator receives help at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator receives help at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A firework explodes next to riot security force at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A firework explodes next to riot security force at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot security forces are set on fire at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Riot security forces are set on fire at a rally during a strike in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A riot security force throws a piece of brick at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A riot security force throws a piece of brick at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator runs away from riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator runs away from riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator is detained at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she holds Molotov cocktails in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator stands next to a graffiti depicting the eyes of Venezuela's late President Hugo Chavez as she holds Molotov cocktails in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators run away from a riot security force member at a rally in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Riot security forces fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Riot security forces fire at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators prepare a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators prepare a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator uses a makeshift weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator uses a makeshift weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Demonstrators take cover at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators take cover at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A riot security force member fires his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas, Venezuela July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
An injured demonstrator is seen at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
An injured demonstrator is seen at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
Riot security forces takes cover in front of a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Riot security forces takes cover in front of a roadblock at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A demonstrator prepares to throw a tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator prepares to throw a tear gas at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A riot security force aims his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A riot security force aims his weapon at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator throws a petrol bomb at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A wrecked car and others debris, used as a barricade, are seen on an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A wrecked car and others debris, used as a barricade, are seen on an empty street during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Maracaibo. REUTERS/Isaac Urrutia
Demonstrators run away at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators run away at a rally against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator uses a slingshot at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator uses a slingshot at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator clashes with riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator clashes with riot security force at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
A demonstrator falls down while running away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator falls down while running away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A media member receives help at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A media member receives help at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators run away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Demonstrators run away at a rally during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino
A demonstrator stands in front of a barricade during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A demonstrator stands in front of a barricade during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
A demonstrator prepares petrol bombs during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
A demonstrator prepares petrol bombs during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Carlos Garcia Rawlins
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti that reads "Murderer Maduro" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello

Reuters / 2017年 7月 26日 星期三
Demonstrators walk past a graffiti that reads "Murderer Maduro" during a strike called to protest against Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro's government in Caracas. REUTERS/Marco Bello
