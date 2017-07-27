Deadly monsoon rains lash India
A man pushes his bicycle through a water-logged street after heavy rains in Ahmedabad,. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a boat to cross a flooded road at Asigarh village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar more
A woman wades through a road flooded by heavy rain in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
People load their harvested crop onto a buffalo cart in a flooded paddy field at Mayong village in Morigaon dimore
One-horned rhinoceroses are seen at the flooded Kaziranga National Park in Assam. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People carry packets of snacks after receiving them from civil defence volunteers in a flooded neighbourhood amore
Villagers use a boat as they try to move to safer places at a flood-affected village in Darrang district in thmore
Fire officials and rescuers evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTEmore
A municipal worker sits on the cover of a manhole after uncovering it on a flooded street after heavy rains inmore
A man drags his motorcycle through a flooded road after a heavy rainfall in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fire officials evacuate people from a flooded neighbourhood after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Villagers use a makeshift bamboo bridge to move across flooded areas of Morigaon district in Assam. REUTERS/Anmore
A man uses his mobile phone to take pictures of a shopkeeper at a waterlogged street after rainfall in Kolkatamore
Villagers use a boat as they row past partially submerged houses at a flood-affected village in Morigaon distrmore
A man pushes his bicycle through a flooded road during heavy rain in Guwahati. REUTERS/Anuwar Hazarika
People paddle their boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore districmore
A man sits on a car after his vehicle got stuck on a flooded road after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. REUTERS/Ammore
A man carries a woman as he wades through a flooded street after incessant rains in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Imore
A girl fetches drinking water from a partially submerged hand pump in a flood-affected village in Morigaon dismore
A boy rows a boat past a submerged hut in a flooded field at Mayong village in Morigaon district in Assam. REUmore
People use a boat as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in Wemore
People use boats as they try to move to safer places along a flooded street in West Midnapore district, in Wesmore
A man transports his daughter on a bicycle through a flooded road after heavy rains on the outskirt of Agartalmore
