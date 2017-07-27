版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 7月 28日 星期五 03:30 BJT

Scuffles as Jerusalem holy site reopens

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount, after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound July 27, 2017. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
1 / 20
Palestinians gather inside Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians gather inside Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians gather inside Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
2 / 20
Palestinians carry an injured man in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians carry an injured man in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims asmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians carry an injured man in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
3 / 20
An Israeli policeman throws a stun grenade in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli policeman throws a stun grenade in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
An Israeli policeman throws a stun grenade in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
4 / 20
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Close
5 / 20
Israeli policemen guard a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Israeli policemen guard a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctumore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Israeli policemen guard a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
6 / 20
Stun grenades explode at the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Stun grenades explode at the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Templmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Stun grenades explode at the entrance to the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
7 / 20
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
8 / 20
Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Mmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Close
9 / 20
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noblmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
The Dome of the Rock is seen in the background as Palestinians gather at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Close
10 / 20
Palestinians react as they enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinians react as they enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount.more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians react as they enter the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Close
11 / 20
Palestinian women pray as others shout slogans outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinian women pray as others shout slogans outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and tomore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinian women pray as others shout slogans outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
12 / 20
Palestinians react as they stand next to Hutta Gate, one of the entrances into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinians react as they stand next to Hutta Gate, one of the entrances into the compound known to Muslims amore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians react as they stand next to Hutta Gate, one of the entrances into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Close
13 / 20
A man carries watermelon to hand out to Palestinians as part of celebrations marking Israel's removal of all security measures it had installed at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A man carries watermelon to hand out to Palestinians as part of celebrations marking Israel's removal of all smore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A man carries watermelon to hand out to Palestinians as part of celebrations marking Israel's removal of all security measures it had installed at the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
14 / 20
Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, is carried by Palestinians upon their entry into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, is carried by Palestinians upon their entry into the comore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Sheikh Mohammad Hussein, the Grand Mufti of Jerusalem, is carried by Palestinians upon their entry into the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount after Israel removed all security measures it had installed at the compound. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Close
15 / 20
Palestinians celebrate after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Palestinians celebrate after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary more

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinians celebrate after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
16 / 20
A Palestinian man holds a girl during a celebration after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian man holds a girl during a celebration after prayers which were held outside the compound known tmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A Palestinian man holds a girl during a celebration after prayers which were held outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
17 / 20
An Israeli border police officer guards inside an alley of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

An Israeli border police officer guards inside an alley of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
An Israeli border police officer guards inside an alley of Jerusalem's Old City. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
18 / 20
Palestinian men pray outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad

Palestinian men pray outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
Palestinian men pray outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Muammar Awad
Close
19 / 20
A Palestinian woman prays outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen

A Palestinian woman prays outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mountmore

Reuters / 2017年 7月 27日 星期四
A Palestinian woman prays outside the compound known to Muslims as Noble Sanctuary and to Jews as Temple Mount. REUTERS/Amir Cohen
Close
20 / 20
重播
下一图片集
Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

下一个

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Jeff Bezos now world's richest person

Amazon's Jeff Bezos unseats Bill Gates to become the world's richest person.

2017年 7月 28日
Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Deadly monsoon rains lash India

Massive floods triggered by torrential rains have killed more than 100 people across India this month.

2017年 7月 27日
Portugal battles raging wildfires

Portugal battles raging wildfires

Over a thousand firefighters continue to battle fierce flames in central Portugal.

2017年 7月 27日
Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Wildfires force French Riviera evacuations

Firefighters evacuate thousands after a wildfire breaks out on France's Riviera coast overnight.

2017年 7月 27日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐