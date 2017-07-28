Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
Civil defense members safely detonate cluster bombs in the rebel-held area in Deraa, Syria. REUTERS/Alaa almore
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached in early July, civil defense services in rmore
Unexploded cluster bomblets are seen in the rebel-held area in Deraa. A specialist civil defense team, trainedmore
Civil defense members at a damaged site in Deraa. After the tape and signs are set up, rescue service members more
The remains of cluster munition containers. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
The team, in protective gear, hide behind mounds of soil or buildings. One man holding a trigger attached to tmore
Civil defense members walk in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Deraa is located in a "de-escalation zone" agreed by the United States, Russia and Jordan as part of Washingtomore
Civil defense members prepare to safely detonate cluster bombs. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Damaged buildings are seen through a window a the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
Children are seen at a damaged house in the rebel-held area in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir
A Civil defense member clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A girl walks near rubble of damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A bulldozer clears debris from the streets in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
A boy rides a bicycle near damaged buildings in Deraa. REUTERS/Alaa Al-Faqir
