The president's people
White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci arrives to travel with President Donald Trump to Ronkonmore
Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly listens to President Donald Trump during a meeting with cyber security more
White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer (L) and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus watch as President Dmore
White House senior adviser Ivanka Trump and her husband senior adviser Jared Kushner walk along the South Lawnmore
Defense Secretary James Mattis boards a U.S. Army helicopter to depart after a visit to Resolute Support headqmore
Vice President Mike Pence laughs as President Donald Trump holds a baseball bat as they attend a Made in Amerimore
Attorney General Jeff Sessions leaves the West Wing of the White House July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Joshua Roberts
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway talks to the media outside the White House July 25, 2017. REUTERS/more
Former campaign manager Corey Lewandowski (C) says hello to reporters as he and White House advisors Sebastianmore
White House National Economic Council Director Gary Cohn arrives just ahead of President Donald Trump's helicomore
Secretary of Energy Rick Perry, Secretary of Health and Human Services Tom Price and Secretary of the Interiormore
Vice President Mike Pence (L-R), Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus and Special Assismore
Trump advisers Steve Bannon (L) and Jared Kushner (R) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump meets with membersmore
(L-R) White House Director of Strategic Communications Hope Hicks, Chief Strategist Steve Bannon, Chief of Stamore
Jared Kushner, senior advisor and son-in-law to U.S. President Donald Trump, meets with service members at a fmore
White House Senior Advisor Kellyanne Conway holds up a memorandum from the Justice Department's Deputy Attornemore
Secretary of State Rex Tillerson attends a welcoming ceremony upon his arrival at Vnukovo International Airpormore
White House advisor Omarosa Manigault (L-R), Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Assistant to the Presimore
President Donald Trump, along with (R-L) White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner, White House Chief of Staff more
下一个
Reince Priebus replaced
President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted
Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into...
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs
With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded...
National strike in Venezuela
Clashes break out as Venezuela's opposition launches a two-day national strike in a final push to pressure President Nicolas Maduro into abandoning a weekend...
精选图集
Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development
Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.
Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital
The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.
Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.
Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.
Balloons over Bristol
Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.
White House under renovation
While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.
Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election
Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.
Guam shrugs off North Korea threat
With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.
Long live the goat king
Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.
Canada's refugee border camp
Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.