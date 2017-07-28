Photos of the week
A British Airways airplane flies near a rainbow on its way to Heathrow Airport in London, Britain, July 23, 20more
Smoke fills the sky above a burning hillside as tourists relax on the beach in Bormes-les-Mimosas, in the Var more
Fireflies seeking mates light up in synchronized bursts inside a forest at Santa Clara sanctuary near the townmore
President Donald Trump waves after delivering remarks at the 2017 National Scout Jamboree in Summit Bechtel Namore
Palestinians react as a stun grenade explodes in a street at Jerusalem's Old city outside the compound known tmore
Immigrant Rosa Sabido, 53, cries as she sits on her bed in the United Methodist Church, where she has taken samore
Canada's Marissa Papaconstantinou makes her way to the finish line after falling in the Women's 200m T44 Finalmore
White House Senior Adviser Jared Kushner arrives for his appearance before a closed session of the Senate Intemore
A man with a Venezuelan flag stands in front of riot security forces while rallying against Venezuela's Presidmore
People dressed as Santa Claus take a canal tour of Copenhagen as they take part in the World Santa Claus Congrmore
A worker carries a cow's head at a slaughterhouse in Peshawar, Pakistan July 26, 2017. REUTERS/Fayaz Aziz
A Ukrainian serviceman fires a weapon towards the positions of the armed forces of the self-proclaimed Donetskmore
Andrew Roussos puts a hand around his son Xander as he carries his daughter Saffie Rose Roussos' coffin, the ymore
A man carries a wounded boy on his back in Arbin, a town in the Damascus countryside, Syria July 25, 2017. REUmore
The destroyed al-Hadba minaret at the Grand al-Nuri Mosque is seen in the Old City of Mosul, Iraq July 20, 201more
Wang Zenan (C), the leading role in "Jinsha River" and others perform on the stage of the National Centre for more
A bonnet macaque sits on consecrated idols of snakes as it drinks milk offered by a devotee during the Hindu fmore
Hezbollah fighters put Lebanese and Hezbollah flags at Juroud Arsal, Syria-Lebanon border, July 25, 2017. REUTmore
People buy food and other staple goods inside a supermarket in Caracas, Venezuela, July 25, 2017. REUTERS/Ueslmore
A firefighter is riding a motorbike away from a forest fire next to the village of Macao, near Castelo Branco,more
