Battle for Raqqa

Smoke rises from Raqqa, as the Syrian Democratic Force battles Islamic State for control of the city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 28日 星期五
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city, Syria. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A damaged building is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force walk past damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A military vehicle from Syrian Democratic Force is seen in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A fighter from Syrian Democratic Force is seen makes tea inside a house in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A fighter from SDF walks through a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Fighters from Syrian Democratic Force are seen in inside a building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A camel shepherd is seen in the desert at sunset in Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
fighters from SDF are seen in a damaged building in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
A view of damaged buildings in Raqqa city. REUTERS/ Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Smoke rises from Raqqa city. REUTERS/Rodi Said

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
The president's people

The president's people

下一个

The president's people

The president's people

As reports of infighting plague the White House, a look at President Trump's inner circle of staff and advisers.

2017年 7月 29日
Reince Priebus replaced

Reince Priebus replaced

President Donald Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job, installing retired General John...

2017年 7月 29日
Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan faces political turmoil as PM Sharif is ousted

Pakistan's Supreme Court disqualified Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif from office over undeclared assets, plunging the nuclear-armed South Asian nation into...

2017年 7月 28日
Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

Syria's unexploded cluster bombs

With relative calm in southwest Syria since a ceasefire was reached, civil defense services in rebel-held Deraa have shifted focus to clearing unexploded...

2017年 7月 28日

精选图集

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Demolishing Beijing's 'disorderly' development

Dongsanqi village is the latest community to be demolished under a municipal campaign to dismantle what the city authority says are unsafe dwellings following years of "disorderly" development.

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

Battle for Islamic State's de facto capital

The U.S-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are on the verge of seizing full control of the southern neighborhoods of Islamic State-held Raqqa.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Fleeing to Canada from the U.S.

Some cross by foot, others take taxis close to the Canada-U.S. border, crossing into Quebec in an effort to claim asylum.

Balloons over Bristol

Balloons over Bristol

Floating over southwest England at the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

White House under renovation

White House under renovation

While President Trump vacations at his golf estate in Bedminster, New Jersey, crews are hard at work renovating the White House.

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Tensions rise after Kenya's contested election

Kenyans protest following a presidential election, as provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a lead of 1.4 million votes as he vies for a second and final five-year term.

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

Guam shrugs off North Korea threat

With all the sabre-rattling of North Korea and the prospect of the waters off Guam becoming a new testing ground for its missiles, the people of this tiny U.S. Pacific territory seem to be taking things in their stride.

Long live the goat king

Long live the goat king

Billed as one of Ireland's oldest festivals, the Puck Fair sees locals in the town of Killorglin pluck a wild mountain goat from its habitat and crown him 'King Puck' for the duration of the event.

Canada's refugee border camp

Canada's refugee border camp

Soldiers erect tents near the U.S. border to temporarily house hundreds of asylum seekers crossing into Canada from New York state.

