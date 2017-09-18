版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 19日 星期二 05:30 BJT

North Korea's missile program

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released September 16, 2017. North Korea said it aims to reach an 'equilibrium' of military force with the United States, which earlier signaled its patience for diplomacy is wearing thin after Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan for the second time in under a month. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated photo released September 16, 2017. North Korea said it aims to reach an 'equilibrium' of military force with the United States, which earlier signaled its patience for diplomacy is wearing thin after Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan for the second time in under a month. KCNA via REUTERS
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated combination photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. North Korea said it aims to reach an �equilibrium� of military force with the United States, which earlier signaled its patience for diplomacy is wearing thin after Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan for the second time in under a month. KCNA via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 星期六
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (not pictured) guides the launch of a Hwasong-12 missile in this undated combination photo released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on September 16, 2017. North Korea said it aims to reach an �equilibrium� of military force with the United States, which earlier signaled its patience for diplomacy is wearing thin after Pyongyang fired a missile over Japan for the second time in under a month. KCNA via REUTERS
A North Korean missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, in this photo released August 30, 2017. The test of the Hwasong-12 missile took it over northern Japan's Hokkaido island and into the sea. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 30日 星期三
A North Korean missile is launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, in this photo released August 30, 2017. The test of the Hwasong-12 missile took it over northern Japan's Hokkaido island and into the sea. KCNA/via REUTERS
A North Korean missile launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, in this photo released August 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 30日 星期三
A North Korean missile launched during a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, in this photo released August 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
A woman walks past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon

Reuters / 2017年 8月 29日 星期二
A woman walks past a large TV screen showing news about North Korea's missile launch, in Tokyo, August 29, 2017. REUTERS/Kim Kyung-Hoon
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, in this photo released August 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 30日 星期三
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspects a long and medium-range ballistic rocket launch drill, in this photo released August 30, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire, in this photo released July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) Hwasong-14 is pictured during its second test-fire, in this photo released July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters
Kim Jong Un guides the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 7月 29日 星期六
Kim Jong Un guides the second test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 29, 2017. KCNA via Reuters
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 30, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of intercontinental ballistic missiles Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 30, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 30, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters

Reuters / 2017年 7月 31日 星期一
The Central Committee and the Central Military Commission of the Workers' Party of Korea hold a banquet at the Mokran House in celebration of the second successful test-fire of ICBM Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 30, 2017. KCNA/via Reuters
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. Photo taken July 6, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of Hwasong-14. Photo taken July 6, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, in this photo released July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, in this photo released July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, in this photo released July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Members who contributed to the success of the ICBM Hwasong-14 test launch arrive in Pyongyang, in this photo released July 7, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of ICBM Hwasong-14. Photo taken July 6, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 7日 星期五
Army personnel and people gather at Kim Il Sung Square in Pyongyang to celebrate the successful test-launch of ICBM Hwasong-14. Photo taken July 6, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un inspects the ICBM Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Kim Jong Un inspects the ICBM Hwasong-14. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defence Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14 is seen during its test, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
Kim Jong Un looks on during the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defense Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 8月 23日 星期三
Kim Jong Un reacts with scientists and technicians of the DPRK Academy of Defense Science after the test-launch of the intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 5日 星期三
People watch a huge screen showing the test launch of intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 5, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 4, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 4, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 4, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 4, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 4, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 7月 4日 星期二
The intercontinental ballistic missile Hwasong-14, in this photo released July 4, 2017. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. Photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 4月 24日 星期日
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. Photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. Photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2016年 4月 24日 星期日
Kim Jong Un guides the underwater test-fire of a strategic submarine ballistic missile. Photo released April 24, 2016. KCNA/via REUTERS
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province. Photo released April 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 4月 9日 星期六
A new engine for an intercontinental ballistic missile is tested at a test site at Sohae Space Center in Cholsan County, North Pyongan province. Photo released April 9, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un watches a ballistic rocket launch drill at an unknown location. Photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 星期五
Kim Jong Un watches a ballistic rocket launch drill at an unknown location. Photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location. Photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2016年 3月 11日 星期五
A ballistic rocket launch drill of the Strategic Force of the Korean People's Army is seen at an unknown location. Photo released March 11, 2016. REUTERS/KCNA
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front. Photo taken July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2014年 7月 10日 星期四
Kim Jong Un provides field guidance during a tactical rocket firing drill carried out by units of the Korean People's Army Strategic Force in the western sector of the front. Photo taken July 10, 2014. REUTERS/KCNA
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. Photo taken July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee

Reuters / 2013年 7月 27日 星期六
A missile is carried by a military vehicle during a parade to commemorate the 60th anniversary of the signing of a truce in the 1950-1953 Korean War, at Kim Il-sung Square in Pyongyang. Photo taken July 27, 2013. REUTERS/Jason Lee
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. Photo taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 14日 星期五
The Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite, is launched at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. Photo taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 星期日
Engineers check the base of Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV

Reuters / 2012年 12月 12日 星期三
A North Korean KRT TV presenter announces the successful launch of a long-range rocket by North Korea in December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KRT via REUTERS TV
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. Photo taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 14日 星期五
Kim Jong-Un smokes a cigarette at the General Satellite Control and Command Center after the launch of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket carrying the second version of Kwangmyongsong-3 satellite at West Sea Satellite Launch Site in Cholsan county, North Pyongan province. Photo taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / 2012年 4月 8日 星期日
A soldier stands guard in front of the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket sitting on a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, during a guided media tour by North Korean authorities in the northwest of Pyongyang. Photo taken April 8, 2012. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county. Photo taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2012年 12月 12日 星期三
North Korean scientists work as a screen shows the Unha-3 (Milky Way 3) rocket being launched from a launch pad at the West Sea Satellite Launch Site, at the satellite control center in Cholsan county. Photo taken December 12, 2012. REUTERS/KCNA
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri. Photo taken April 8, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA

Reuters / 2009年 4月 9日 星期四
A Taepodong-2 rocket is seen after being launched from the North Korean rocket launch facility in Musudan Ri. Photo taken April 8, 2009. REUTERS/KCNA
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. Photo taken April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service

Reuters / 2007年 4月 30日 星期一
A North Korean missile unit takes part in a military parade to celebrate the 75th anniversary of the founding of the Korean People's Army in Pyongyang. Photo taken April 25, 2007. REUTERS/Korea News Service
