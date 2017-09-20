Rohingya flee Myanmar violence
A Rohingya refugee baby cries as his mother jostles for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REmore
Discarded items of clothing in a Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERSmore
Rohingya refugee children pictured in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal Mcmore
A Rohingya refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Shaheda, 40, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her body was burnt when the Myanmar army set fire to her house,more
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Dmore
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERmore
A Rohingya refugee boy waits for aid in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
Rohingya refugees react as aid is distributed in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, September 19, 2017. REUTERmore
Gura Mia, 12, a Rohingya refugee boy, who, according to his father, was shot in his hand by the Myanmar army wmore
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman rests with her daughter after jostling for aid outside a camp in Cox's Bazmore
Rohingya refugees shelter from the rain in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee carries a sick infant in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy looks on as he stands in a queue to receive relief supplies given by local people in Comore
Rohingya refugees reach out their hands to grab aid packages in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad Pmore
A Rohingya refugee arrives at a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee boy carries his belongings as he walks to a makeshift camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REmore
Rohingya refugees look out from a shelter in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee waits in a camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Cathal McNaughton
A Rohingya refugee woman cries as her relative lost consciousness after a boat capsized on the shore of Shah Pmore
Rohingya refugees walk on a muddy path at Thaingkhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTEmore
Rohingya refugee children carry an old woman in a sling near Balukhali makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, more
Dildar, 30, a Rohingya refugee woman who said her ear was cut by members of the Myanmar Army, is treated at thmore
A man accused of stealing money from Rohingya refugees is tied to a tree at a makeshift refugee camp near Balumore
A Rohingya refugee man pulls a child as they walk to the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border bymore
Exhausted Rohingya refugees rest on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through themore
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck to Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERSmore
Rohingya refugees walk on the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bemore
An exhausted Rohingya refugee woman touches the shore after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat thrmore
Rohingya refugees carry their child as they walk through water after crossing border by boat through the Naf Rmore
Rohingya refugees looks on through barbed wire as they wait for boat to cross the border through Naf river in more
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Cox's Bazar, Bangmore
Rohingya refugees walk to the shore with his belongings after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat tmore
A local man carries an old Rohingya refugee woman as she is unable to walk after crossing the border, in Teknamore
A Rohingya refugee girl sits next to her mother who rests after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Tekmore
A Rohingya refugee man drinks water after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border by boat through the Bay of Bemore
Rohingya refugees walk through a paddy field after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Banglademore
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border, in Teknaf, Banglamore
A group of Rohingya refugees cross a canal after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangmore
Rohingya children cross the Bangladesh-Myanmar border fence as they try to enter Bangladesh in Bandarban, an amore
A group of Rohingya refugee people walk towards Bangladesh after crossing the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Tekmore
A Rohingya refugee girl reacts to the camera as she is temporarily held by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) imore
Smoke is seen on the Myanmar side of the border from Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Simon Lewis
Rohingya refugees stretch their hands for food near Balukhali in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mohammad more
A Rohingya refugee woman carries a child while walking on the muddy road after travelling over the Bangladesh-more
A Rohingya woman looks on after being restricted by the members of Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) to enter intmore
Rohingya refugees rest after travelling over the Bangladesh-Myanmar border in Teknaf, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mmore
New Rohingya refugees sit near the Kutupalang makeshift refugee camp, in Cox�s Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Mmore
精选图集
