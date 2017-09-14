Florida Keys damage from above
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A sunken boat in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A bridge with boats washed up under in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats washed ashore in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Destroyed boats in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed marina in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Boats lined up in a canal for protection in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Destroyed boats in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
A destroyed trailer park in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Destroyed boats in Marathon. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
