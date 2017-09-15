版本:
Saint Martin after Hurricane Irma

A car drives past a boat washed up in Marigot in the island of Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Residents stand around destroyed houses on St. Martin. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
Aerial view of St. Martin. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
Wrecked boats in a wharf in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
A man walks past a boat washed up in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
A woman walks past debris in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Two men talk next to buildings in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
A woman checks her phone as she charges the battery outside of a cell phone store in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Buildings affected by Hurricane Irma in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Residents walk in front of houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
View of damaged houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
An aerial view of houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
Two people walk past debris in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Workers clean a street in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
A view of the partially destroyed buildings by Irma during the visit of France's President Emmanuel Macron to the French Caribbean island of St. Martin September 12, 2017. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
Residents wait in front of houses destroyed. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
A man throws debris in a bin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Workers clean a street in Marigot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
A cross with Jesus Christ is seen amid branches. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Buildings affected in Marigot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
A woman pulls a suitcase as she walks past debris left in a street after Hurricane Irma in Marigot, Saint Martin island, France September 15, 2017. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Wrecked boats are seen in a wharf. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
People talk next to a damaged building. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
View of a restaurant in Marigot. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
A man walks past debris. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Residents stand in front of houses. REUTERS/Christophe Ena/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
Buildings damaged in Marigot, Saint Martin. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Flipped out planes lie on the ground. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
