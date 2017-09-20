版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 20日 星期三 21:26 BJT

Russian war games rattle West

Jet fighters releases flares during the Zapad 2017 war games at a range near the town of Borisov, Belarus. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
1 / 23
1 / 23
A vehicle fires during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
2 / 23
2 / 23
Crew members operate a Belarussian Mi-8 helicopter during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
3 / 23
3 / 23
Multiple rocket launcher systems fire during the Zapad-2017 war games, held by Russian and Belarussian servicemen. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
4 / 23
4 / 23
Russian President Vladimir Putin uses a pair of binoculars while watching the Zapad-2017 war games. Sputnik/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
5 / 23
5 / 23
Soldiers are seen in a trench as a tank fires during the Zapad-2017 war games. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/Via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
6 / 23
6 / 23
Belarusian military jets fly during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
7 / 23
7 / 23
A parachuter descends before landing at a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
8 / 23
8 / 23
Belarusian military vehicles drive during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
9 / 23
9 / 23
Belarusian military jets fly during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
10 / 23
10 / 23
Smoke rises at a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
11 / 23
11 / 23
A MiG-29 fighter jet flies during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
12 / 23
12 / 23
A tank takes part in the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
13 / 23
13 / 23
A Russian Sukhoi Su-34 fighter-bomber flies above a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
14 / 23
14 / 23
Belarusian military helicopters fly during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
15 / 23
15 / 23
A Belarusian army air defence missile system is seen during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
16 / 23
16 / 23
A view shows turrets of armoured vehicles during the Zapad-2017 war games. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
17 / 23
17 / 23
A Belarussian Mi-8 helicopter transports participants of the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
18 / 23
18 / 23
Belarussian Mi-8 helicopters fly in formation during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
19 / 23
19 / 23
A tank fires during the Zapad-2017 war games. Vayar military information agency/Belarussian Defence Ministry/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
20 / 23
20 / 23
Belarussian Mi-8 helicopters fly in formation above a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
21 / 23
21 / 23
Belarusian military vehicles drive during the Zapad 2017 war games. REUTERS/Sergei Grits/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
22 / 23
22 / 23
A Belarussian Mi-8 helicopter flies above a firing range during the Zapad-2017 war games. REUTERS/Vasily Fedosenko

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
23 / 23
23 / 23
