中国
图片 | 2017年 9月 23日 星期六 06:15 BJT

Inside the U.N. General Assembly

U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron as they leave a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
A television screen shows Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as he addresses the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson at a lunch. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi Mansour, President of the Republic of Yemen, waits to address the 72nd United Nations General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russian Permanent Representative to the U.N., listens to a member of his delegation during a U.N. Security Council meeting to discuss the acute threat posed by the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown speaks during a news conference. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds up documents which he says belong to Russian military personnel serving in Ukraine during a meeting of the Security Council to discuss peacekeeping operations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley during a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to China's Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi as he attends a meeting of the Security Council. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Security Council meeting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) toast during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
U.S. President Donald Trump toasts during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu react as he arrives to attend the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan Mcdermid

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Brazilian President Michel Temer meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Ivanka Trump attends a meeting on action to end modern slavery and human trafficking on the sidelines. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Brigitte Macron (L) listens to her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks with delegates before the High-Level Stakeholders Meeting on Climate Change. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs a guest book before a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelines. REUTERS/Craig Ruttle/Pool

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a chair after addressing the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
An interpreter works as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of U.S. President Donald Trump. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) reacts as he and president of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak listen to U.S. President Donald Trump as he addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Diplomats arrive at the United Nations. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Jack Ma (C), founder of Alibaba, listens as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (not pictured) addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and first lady Melania Trump (lower right) listen as U.S. President Donald Trump delivers his address. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Trump family members (L-R), daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Lara, wife of Eric Trump and Eric Trump, watch as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (2nd R) receives information, as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres participate in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L), U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley stand following a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
