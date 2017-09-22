Inside the U.N. General Assembly
U.S. President Donald Trump participates in a session on reforming the United Nations. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
British Prime Minister Theresa May speaks with French President Emmanuel Macron as they leave a meeting of themore
A television screen shows Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, as he addresses the 72nd United Nations Genmore
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe walks between U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tmore
Abdrabbuh Mansour Hadi Mansour, President of the Republic of Yemen, waits to address the 72nd United Nations Gmore
Russia's Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov delivers remarks at a news conference. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Vassily Nebenzia (L), Russian Permanent Representative to the U.N., listens to a member of his delegation durimore
UN Special Envoy for Global Education Gordon Brown speaks during a news conference. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko holds up documents which he says belong to Russian military personnel sermore
Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence speaks with U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley during a meeting of the Secmore
Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi listens to China's Ambassador to the United Nations Liu Jieyi as he attends amore
Iranian President Hassan Rouhani addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
French President Emmanuel Macron attends a Security Council meeting. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe (L) toast during a luncheon hosted by the Smore
U.S. President Donald Trump toasts during a luncheon hosted by the Secretary General of the United Nations. REmore
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu react as he arrives to attend the General Assembly. REUTERS/Brendan more
Brazilian President Michel Temer meets with United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on the sidelinesmore
Ivanka Trump attends a meeting on action to end modern slavery and human trafficking on the sidelines. REUTERSmore
U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson listens as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. Rmore
French President Emmanuel Macron addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Brigitte Macron (L) listens to her husband, French President Emmanuel Macron, as he addresses the General Assemore
Former U.S. Vice President Al Gore speaks with delegates before the High-Level Stakeholders Meeting on Climatemore
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe signs a guest book before a meeting with United Nations Secretary-General Amore
U.S. President Donald Trump sits in a chair after addressing the General Assembly. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
An interpreter works as U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
North Korea's Ambassador to the U.N., Ja Song Nam, leaves his seat prior to the arrival of U.S. President Donamore
Secretary-General Antonio Guterres (L) reacts as he and president of the General Assembly Miroslav Lajcak listmore
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Colombian President Juan Manuel Santos Calderon addresses the General Assembly. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas attends the General Assembly. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Diplomats arrive at the United Nations. REUTERS/Stephanie Keith
Jack Ma (C), founder of Alibaba, listens as U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (not pictured) addresses tmore
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (L) and first lady Melania Trump (lower right) listen as U.S. President more
Trump family members (L-R), daughter Ivanka Trump, her husband Jared Kushner, Lara, wife of Eric Trump and Erimore
U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikki Haley (2nd R) receives information, as U.S. President Donald Trump and U.N. more
U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres (L), U.S. President Donald Trump and U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Nikkimore
U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque
