2017年 9月 23日 星期六

Countdown to German election

German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections reacts at the final election rally in Munich, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
1 / 29
The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt attend the final campaign rally in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
The leaders of Germany's Greens Party Cem Oezdemir and Katrin Goering-Eckardt attend the final campaign rally in Berlin, Germany September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
2 / 29
People hold anti Merkel placards during protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigning in Heppenheim, Germany, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
People hold anti Merkel placards during protests against German Chancellor Angela Merkel campaigning in Heppenheim, Germany, September 22, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
3 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, holds a vegetable during a campaign rally in Freiburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
4 / 29
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Social Democratic Party (SPD) Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz looks up and points at a passing campaign aircraft during a rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
5 / 29
An election campaign poster with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed in Wustermark near Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
An election campaign poster with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is displayed in Wustermark near Berlin, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Stefanie Loos
6 / 29
A demonstrator holds a sign saying "Merkel must go away" at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Schwerin, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
A demonstrator holds a sign saying "Merkel must go away" at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel in Schwerin, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
7 / 29
Co-lead AFD candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
Co-lead AFD candidates Alexander Gauland and Alice Weidel attend a news conference in Berlin, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
8 / 29
Udo Pastoers from Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) talks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Udo Pastoers from Nationaldemokratische Partei Deutschlands (NPD) talks as German Chancellor Angela Merkel holds an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
9 / 29
Children from Syria hold placards as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Children from Syria hold placards as German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during an election rally in Wismar, Germany, September 19, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
10 / 29
An defaced election campaign poster for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured at a park in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
An defaced election campaign poster for the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel is pictured at a park in Frankfurt, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Kai Pfaffenbach
11 / 29
SPD Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz signs autographs following a campaign rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
SPD Chancellor candidate Martin Schulz signs autographs following a campaign rally in Gelsenkirchen, Germany, September 20, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
12 / 29
The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attends an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
The leader of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attends an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
13 / 29
A supporter holds a placard that reads "Time for Martin" during an election rally of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Mainz, Germany, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 9月 10日 星期日
A supporter holds a placard that reads "Time for Martin" during an election rally of Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Mainz, Germany, September 9, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
14 / 29
Supporters of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attend an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
Supporters of Germany's Free Democrats (FDP) Christian Lindner attend an election rally in Frankfurt, Germany September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Ralph Orlowski
15 / 29
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), hold up signs during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), hold up signs during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
16 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), speaks during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU), speaks during an election rally in Regensburg, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Michael Dalder
17 / 29
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Schulz is seen in Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's Social Democratic party (SPD) chancellor candidate Martin Schulz is seen in Cologne, Germany, September 5, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
18 / 29
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
A vandalized election campaign poster of Germany's anti-immigration Alternative for Germany party (AfD) is pictured in Berlin, Germany, September 11, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
19 / 29
Election campaign posters for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel are displayed in Berlin, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 18日 星期一
Election campaign posters for the upcoming general elections of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) with a headshot of German Chancellor Angela Merkel are displayed in Berlin, Germany, September 18, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
20 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with children at the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a news conference with children at the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) party election campaign meeting centre in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
21 / 29
The top candidate of The Greens, Katrin Goering-Eckardt addresses the delegates by the words reading "Nazis? No, thank you" during an election campaign party meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Mensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 17日 星期日
The top candidate of The Greens, Katrin Goering-Eckardt addresses the delegates by the words reading "Nazis? No, thank you" during an election campaign party meeting in Berlin, Germany, September 17, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Mensch
22 / 29
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections poses for a selfie during an election rally in Stralsund, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 星期六
German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections poses for a selfie during an election rally in Stralsund, Germany September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
23 / 29
A man holds a poster reading "Merkel must go" during a protest at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections in Binz, Germany, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt

Reuters / 2017年 9月 16日 星期六
A man holds a poster reading "Merkel must go" during a protest at an election rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections in Binz, Germany, September 16, 2017. REUTERS/Axel Schmidt
24 / 29
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Munich, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle

Reuters / 2017年 9月 15日 星期五
Germany's Social Democratic Party (SPD) candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz gestures as he speaks during an election rally in Munich, Germany, September 14, 2017. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
25 / 29
A woman with a headscarf walks past an election campaign poster of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland AfD, in Marxloh, a suburb of Duisburg which local media said is populated mostly with people of Turkish migrant background, Germany September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

Reuters / 2017年 9月 13日 星期三
A woman with a headscarf walks past an election campaign poster of the anti-immigration party Alternative fuer Deutschland AfD, in Marxloh, a suburb of Duisburg which local media said is populated mostly with people of Turkish migrant background, Germany September 13, 2017. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay
26 / 29
Protestor holds a sign that reads "Stop the asylum craziness! Annual quota for asylum seekers minus 200000" prior to the election campaign rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, in Wolgast, Germany, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 9日 星期六
Protestor holds a sign that reads "Stop the asylum craziness! Annual quota for asylum seekers minus 200000" prior to the election campaign rally of German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a top candidate of the Christian Democratic Union Party (CDU) for the upcoming general elections, in Wolgast, Germany, September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
27 / 29
Supporters of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz react before a TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 4日 星期一
Supporters of Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz react before a TV debate with German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
28 / 29
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners before a TV debate with her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / 2017年 9月 3日 星期日
Supporters of German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union party (CDU) hold banners before a TV debate with her challenger Germany's Social Democratic Party SPD candidate for chancellor Martin Schulz in Berlin, Germany, September 3, 2017. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
29 / 29
