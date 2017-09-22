Mexico reels after devastating earthquake
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of a collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamenmore
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of the collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsammore
Rescue workers stand next to the rubble of a collapsed multi family residential after an earthquake in Mexico more
Members of a rescue team search for students amidst the rubble of a collapsed building of the Enrique Rebsamenmore
Rescue workers gesture for silence as they search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after anmore
A damaged building is seen after an earthquake, in Mexico City, Mexico. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
A woman looks through the rubble of a destroyed house after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgarmore
Soldiers and people clean the rubble of a house that collapsed in an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERSmore
Rescue workers and Mexican soldiers take part in a rescue operation at a collapsed building after an earthquakmore
Members of Israeli and Mexican rescue teams search for survivors in the rubble of a collapsed building after amore
People lower a casket, holding the body of a victim who died in an earthquake, into a grave, in Atzala, on themore
A car covered in rubble is seen after an earthquake, in Jojutla de Juarez. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido
Support beams are placed on a crumbling wall of a room during the search for students at the Enrique Rebsamen more
Rescue workers work at a collapsed building after an earthquake at the Obrera neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexmore
A rescue team and their dog search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. Rmore
Rescue workers search through the rubble for students at Enrique Rebsamen school after an earthquake in Mexicomore
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Mexico City. Rmore
People react near a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building in Condesa, Mexico City. Rafamore
People motion to others to be quiet as rescue workers are searching for survivors under the rubble of a collapmore
Rescuers work at the site of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
A person sits on the roof of a little house while looking at the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico Citymore
Rescue workers remove a dead body after searching through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique more
A woman hugs a casket holding the body of a victim who died along with others, after the roof of a church collmore
Soldiers and rescue workers search in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Mexican soldiers work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
People are treated for injuries in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Rescue team members work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building between Torreon and Viaducto more
Members of the Mexican Navy search inside a collapsed building in Mexico City. SEMAR/Handout via REUTERS
Rescue workers search the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
Rescue team members work in the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
Soldiers, rescuers and people work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquelme
An army officer searches for people trapped among the rubble of a fallen building in Mexico City. SEDENA/via Rmore
Rescue workers search through rubble in a floodlit search for students at Enrique Rebsamen school in Mexico Cimore
A rescue dog and his trainer work on the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Ginnette Riquemore
Rescue workers look at fellow workers searching for people under the rubble of a collapsed building in Mexico more
Rescuers and people work at a collapsed building in Mexico City. REUTERS/Henry Romero
下一个
St. Croix damage from above
Aerial photos of the destruction to St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands following Hurricane Maria.
Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean
Hurricane Maria is the second major storm to hit the Caribbean this month.
Mexico races to find survivors at collapsed school
Rescuers labor against the odds to save a 12-year-old schoolgirl and other possible survivors trapped beneath the collapsed Enrique Rebsamen School after an...
精选图集
What Islamic State left behind
Sifting through the rubble of Islamic State's abandoned strongholds.
Iraqi forces complete takeover of Kirkuk
Iraqi forces take control of the last district in the oil-rich province of Kirkuk still in the hands of Kurdish Peshmerga.
Battle for besieged Philippine city nears end
Some of the 200,000 residents of Marawi, driven from their homes during 150 days of battle between the Philippine military and pro-Islamic State rebels, return to start a long cleanup of their devastated city.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Richard Spencer speaks on Florida campus
Protesters chanting "Go home Nazis" sought to drown out the speech by white nationalist Richard Spencer at the University of Florida, as the campus erected barricades and deployed hundreds of police officers to guard against unrest.
South Africa's boxing grannies
Senior women take part in boxing lessons in an attempt to battle old age at Cosmo city outside Johannesburg, South Africa.
Celebrating Diwali
Hindus around the world celebrate the festival of lights.
Ultra-Orthodox protest Israeli military service
Ultra-Orthodox protest against the detention of members of their community who failed to report to a military recruiting office.