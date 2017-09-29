版本:
Catalonia pushes ahead with 'illegal' independence vote

Students wear Esteladas (Catalan separatist flag) during a demonstration in favor of the banned October 1 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. The graffiti on the wall reads, "We will vote!". Catalonia's leader made clear his government was determined to go ahead with a Sunday vote on independence that Madrid calls illegal and which has thrust Spain into its most dramatic political crisis for decades. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Students wear Esteladas (Catalan separatist flag) during a demonstration in favor of the banned October 1 independence referendum in Barcelona, Spain. The graffiti on the wall reads, "We will vote!". Catalonia's leader made clear his government was determined to go ahead with a Sunday vote on independence that Madrid calls illegal and which has thrust Spain into its most dramatic political crisis for decades. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Firemen react as they hang a huge banner in favour of the banned October 1 independence referendum at the Catalonia's History Museum in Barcelona. The central government, which has sent thousands of police reinforcements to the region to prevent people from voting, meanwhile insisted on Friday the referendum would not happen. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Firemen react as they hang a huge banner in favour of the banned October 1 independence referendum at the Catalonia's History Museum in Barcelona. The central government, which has sent thousands of police reinforcements to the region to prevent people from voting, meanwhile insisted on Friday the referendum would not happen. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Students carry an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) as they attend a demonstration in Barcelona. "Everything is prepared at the more than 2,000 voting points so they have ballot boxes and voting slips, and have everything people need to express their opinion," Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont told Reuters in an interview on Friday. Puigdemont has said more than 6,000 white plastic ballot boxes are hidden in a secret place. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Students carry an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) as they attend a demonstration in Barcelona. "Everything is prepared at the more than 2,000 voting points so they have ballot boxes and voting slips, and have everything people need to express their opinion," Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont told Reuters in an interview on Friday. Puigdemont has said more than 6,000 white plastic ballot boxes are hidden in a secret place. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Students wear Esteladas during a demonstration in Barcelona. Courts have ordered police to cordon off schools scheduled to be used as ballot stations. In a bid to keep them open, parents have called for a mass school sleepover this weekend, with tents and sleeping bags, free paella and cinema. Organizers said 60,000 had already registered to participate. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Students wear Esteladas during a demonstration in Barcelona. Courts have ordered police to cordon off schools scheduled to be used as ballot stations. In a bid to keep them open, parents have called for a mass school sleepover this weekend, with tents and sleeping bags, free paella and cinema. Organizers said 60,000 had already registered to participate. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A student offers ballots to citizens as she protests in favour of the referendum outside the University of Barcelona. Separatists have called on people to turn out early at polling stations in a mass statement of "peaceful resistance," even if they are prevented from voting. "I don't believe there will be anyone who will use violence or who will want to provoke violence that will tarnish the irreproachable image of the Catalan independence movement as pacifist," Puigdemont said. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
A student offers ballots to citizens as she protests in favour of the referendum outside the University of Barcelona. Separatists have called on people to turn out early at polling stations in a mass statement of "peaceful resistance," even if they are prevented from voting. "I don't believe there will be anyone who will use violence or who will want to provoke violence that will tarnish the irreproachable image of the Catalan independence movement as pacifist," Puigdemont said. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man inserts a dummy ballot which reads "Do you want Catalonia to remain in Spain, Yes" into a ballot box in a symbolic vote organized by a private organization in Madrid. Madrid, which claims the authority of a constitution that declares the country to be indivisible, remained implacably opposed to the vote, but also expressed the hope Sunday would be peaceful. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
A man inserts a dummy ballot which reads "Do you want Catalonia to remain in Spain, Yes" into a ballot box in a symbolic vote organized by a private organization in Madrid. Madrid, which claims the authority of a constitution that declares the country to be indivisible, remained implacably opposed to the vote, but also expressed the hope Sunday would be peaceful. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
A crowd of protesters lift up a ballot box outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building after junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove was arrested by Spanish police during a raid on several government offices, in Barcelona. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against Madrid's campaign to suppress the referendum. Police have confiscated thousands of voting slips, and courts have fined and threatened to arrest regional officials. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
A crowd of protesters lift up a ballot box outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building after junior economy minister Josep Maria Jove was arrested by Spanish police during a raid on several government offices, in Barcelona. Hundreds of thousands of Catalans have taken to the streets in recent weeks to protest against Madrid's campaign to suppress the referendum. Police have confiscated thousands of voting slips, and courts have fined and threatened to arrest regional officials. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A website with information relating to the referendum, which was closed down by Spain's civil guard under a warrant from Catalonia's High Court, is seen in this illustration photo in Madrid. Catalan leader Puigdemont called on the police not to act in a "political" way when carrying out their duties on Sunday. "I would like them to use the same standards that the Catalan regional police use. Not political standards, not on political orders, but policing and professional standards," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hanna

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
A website with information relating to the referendum, which was closed down by Spain's civil guard under a warrant from Catalonia's High Court, is seen in this illustration photo in Madrid. Catalan leader Puigdemont called on the police not to act in a "political" way when carrying out their duties on Sunday. "I would like them to use the same standards that the Catalan regional police use. Not political standards, not on political orders, but policing and professional standards," he said. REUTERS/Paul Hanna
Protesters gather outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Protesters gather outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Volunteers helping with the referendum try to block protesters in a bid to contain the situation, during a raid on the Catalan region's economy ministry building by Spanish police in Barcelona. The sign reads: "We shall overcome, we will vote." REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Volunteers helping with the referendum try to block protesters in a bid to contain the situation, during a raid on the Catalan region's economy ministry building by Spanish police in Barcelona. The sign reads: "We shall overcome, we will vote." REUTERS/Susana Vera
Protesters are pushed by Mossos d'Esquadra riot officers outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Protesters are pushed by Mossos d'Esquadra riot officers outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters shout slogans next to a damaged Spanish Civil Guard patrol car outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Protesters shout slogans next to a damaged Spanish Civil Guard patrol car outside the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
Protesters against a banned referendum on independence in Catalonia hold flares during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 9月 23日 星期六
Protesters against a banned referendum on independence in Catalonia hold flares during a demonstration in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man walks past a crosswalk, painted in the form of an Estelada in Arenys de Munt, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 9月 26日 星期二
A man walks past a crosswalk, painted in the form of an Estelada in Arenys de Munt, north of Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Students attend a demonstration in favor of the referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina

Reuters / 2017年 9月 28日 星期四
Students attend a demonstration in favor of the referendum in Barcelona. REUTERS/Juan Medina
Spanish flags are seen on the facade of Moderno hotel in Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
Spanish flags are seen on the facade of Moderno hotel in Madrid. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on a screen through a bus during a live video conference for a colloquium with students and citizens as they protest in favour of the referendum outside the University of Barcelona, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 27日 星期三
WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange is seen on a screen through a bus during a live video conference for a colloquium with students and citizens as they protest in favour of the referendum outside the University of Barcelona, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A woman displays an Estelada from a balcony at the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
A woman displays an Estelada from a balcony at the Catalan region's economy ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A man holds up a scarf with the colors of the Spanish flag as he takes part in a protest called by a group of Spanish friends outside the Palau de la Generalitat, the regional government headquarters in Barcelona. The words on the scarf reads, "I am Spanish!". REUTERS/Jon Nazca

Reuters / 2017年 9月 29日 星期五
A man holds up a scarf with the colors of the Spanish flag as he takes part in a protest called by a group of Spanish friends outside the Palau de la Generalitat, the regional government headquarters in Barcelona. The words on the scarf reads, "I am Spanish!". REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A man holds up a carnation next to a Spanish civil guard during a raid on a Unipost office in search of material for the referendum, in Terrassa. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 9月 19日 星期二
A man holds up a carnation next to a Spanish civil guard during a raid on a Unipost office in search of material for the referendum, in Terrassa. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A protestor holds up a sign in front of a Catalan police outside the Catalan region's foreign affairs ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
A protestor holds up a sign in front of a Catalan police outside the Catalan region's foreign affairs ministry building during a raid by Spanish police on government offices, in Barcelona. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Catalan police officers remove a protester from the street outside a Unipost office that was raided in search of material for the referendum, in Terrassa. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 9月 20日 星期三
Catalan police officers remove a protester from the street outside a Unipost office that was raided in search of material for the referendum, in Terrassa. REUTERS/Albert Gea
Protesters wave Esteladas at a line of Spanish national police who surrounded the leftist Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea

Reuters / 2017年 9月 21日 星期四
Protesters wave Esteladas at a line of Spanish national police who surrounded the leftist Popular Unity Candidacy (CUP) party headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
