Hurricane Maria hammers Caribbean
A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, more
Damages are seen in a supermarket after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Cmore
Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from more
Damaged electrical installations are seen after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria en Guayama, Puerto Rico. Rmore
Destroyed homes are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, more
A man runs on the street next to debris and damaged cars after the area was hit by Hurricane Maria in Guayama,more
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel more
Workers remove fallen tree branches from a road in the Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel more
People walk along a flooded seafront after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. Rmore
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel more
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Hurricane Maria in Santo Domingo, Dommore
Cars drive along a road after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casmore
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel more
Youth stand on the bench of a bus stop to not to get wet after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, more
Boats remain anchored in a wharf as Hurricane Maria approaches in Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinezmore
A man removes branches from a road after the passage of Hurricane Maria in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUmore
Damaged homes from Hurricane Maria are shown in this aerial photo over the island of Dominica. Courtesy Nigel more
Debris lies on a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Workers of the Social State Plan prepare food rations in preparation for Hurricane Maria in Santo Domingo, Dommore
Clothes hang on a rope as waves break on a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres more
People run away from water in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A car approaches a flooded seafront in Basse-Terre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
Shopping carts in a flooded parking lot on the outskirts of Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andremore
A man looks at a fallen tree as he walks along a street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andremore
A woman covers herself with a raincoat while looking out at the ocean as Hurricane Maria approaches in Petit-Bmore
A man removes a branch in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Camore
People walk in a flooded street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casares
A car passes next to a banner warning of a Red Alert for rain in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERSmore
People sit on the side of an empty street in Pointe-a-Pitre, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martinez Casmore
A woman takes a selfie as Hurricane Maria approaches in Petit-Bourg, Guadeloupe island. REUTERS/Andres Martmore
A handler works in one of the USS Kearsarge's control rooms near a live schematic of the flight deck as the vemore
Soldiers from the 602nd Area Support Medical Company wait on a beach for a Navy landing craft as their unit evmore
The Army's 602nd Area Support Medical Company boards the U.S.S. Kearsarge aircraft carrier from a Navy landingmore
Carlos Alers Vives stands in front of his house before the arrival of the Hurricane Maria in Puerto de Jobos, more
People covers the windows of a store in preparation for Hurricane Maria in San Juan, Puerto Rico. REUTERS/Carlmore
A woman walks on a fallen tree aftermath of Hurricane Maria in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic. REUTERS/Ricardomore
Debris cover a street after Hurricane Maria hit San Juan, Puerto Rico. Sebastian Perez via REUTERS
