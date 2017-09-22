版本:
St. Croix damage from above

A man stands outside a destroyed home in this aerial photo from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix, U.S. Virgin Islands. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Reuters / 2017年 9月 22日 星期五
Roof shingles, a playground and the sign of a restaurant lie scattered on hurricane-battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Toppled trees lie on a tennis court after Hurricane Maria battered St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Classrooms in severely damaged school are revealed as seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Damaged buildings and strewn debris are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Shipping containers strewn around the main port are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A badly damaged neighborhood is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Toppled shipping containers and destroyed road is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Residents working on their roof in badly damaged neighborhood are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying the aftermath from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

A destroyed home is seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

Destroyed homes are seen from a Marine Corps MV-22 Osprey surveying damage from Hurricane Maria in St. Croix. REUTERS/Jonathan Drake

