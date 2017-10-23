版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 23日 星期一 21:36 BJT

Former presidents unite for hurricane relief

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, speak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Barack Obama, George W. Bush and Bill Clinton, spmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clinton attmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama attmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
President Donald Trump in a video message. REUTERS/Richard Carson

President Donald Trump in a video message. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama atmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama atmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clintonspeak during a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Barack Obama and Bill Clintonspeamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Barack Obama atmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama attend a concert at Texas A&M University benefiting hurricane relief efforts. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Five former U.S. presidents, Jimmy Carter, George H.W. Bush, Bill Clinton, George W. Bush, and Barack Obama atmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Lady Gaga acknowledges the five former U.S. presidents. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Lady Gaga acknowledges the five former U.S. presidents. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Former President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow. REUTERS/Richard Carson

Former President George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama fmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behind. REUTERS/Richard Carson

George H.W. Bush is helped off the stage by George W. Bush as Bill Clinton and Barack Obama follow close behinmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
