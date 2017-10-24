版本:
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

A Rohingya refugee family eats as they sit inside their semi constructed shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee family eats as they sit inside their semi constructed shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee washes cooking equipment outside her shelter in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee washes cooking equipment outside her shelter in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee woman hangs her washing out in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. There are only 210 hospital beds for 1 million refugees, malnutrition is on the rise and latrines are lacking to prevent contamination, said Joanne Liu, president of the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders. "The camp is a time-bomb, ticking towards a full-blown health crisis." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
A Rohingya refugee woman hangs her washing out in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. There are only 210 hospital beds for 1 million refugees, malnutrition is on the rise and latrines are lacking to prevent contamination, said Joanne Liu, president of the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders. "The camp is a time-bomb, ticking towards a full-blown health crisis." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger center in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar this week take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar this week take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugee children carry supplies through Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugee children carry supplies through Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck, as they shift to another camp, outside the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck, as they shift to another camp, outside the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee boy fetches water from a water pump in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
A Rohingya refugee boy fetches water from a water pump in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees carry an injured man after a fight broke out between families at the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugees carry an injured man after a fight broke out between families at the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees walk inside the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugees walk inside the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees line up to receive humanitarian aid in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugees line up to receive humanitarian aid in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Ruzina Akhter, 10, whose parents died while crossing the Myanmar border, cooks food inside a shelter at a refugee camp in Palong Khali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Ruzina Akhter, 10, whose parents died while crossing the Myanmar border, cooks food inside a shelter at a refugee camp in Palong Khali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees stand outside their shelter on hillock at a refugee camp in Palong Khali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugees stand outside their shelter on hillock at a refugee camp in Palong Khali near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at a refugee camp in Palong Khali district in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at a refugee camp in Palong Khali district in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Sowkot, 20, a pregnant Rohingya refugee, is examined in a women's clinic in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Sowkot, 20, a pregnant Rohingya refugee, is examined in a women's clinic in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
An army soldier gestures, as he asks Rohingya refugees to stand in a queue, outside a relief distribution centre, at the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
An army soldier gestures, as he asks Rohingya refugees to stand in a queue, outside a relief distribution centre, at the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugee children stand in Palong Khali refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
Rohingya refugee children stand in Palong Khali refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
A Rohingya refugee girl holds her sister as she sits outside a medical center at a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Reuters / 2017年 10月 22日 星期日
A Rohingya refugee girl holds her sister as she sits outside a medical center at a refugee camp in Palong Khali district, near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
Rohingya refugees line up to get food from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) near Balukhali refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
Rohingya refugees line up to get food from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) near Balukhali refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
A Rohingya refugee boy carries a fish in Kutupalong refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
A Rohingya refugee boy carries a fish in Kutupalong refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees walk in mud in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Rohingya refugees walk in mud in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar this week take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar this week take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra
Zannat, 8, a Rohingya refugee, stands at the entrance to Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Zannat, 8, a Rohingya refugee, stands at the entrance to Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees offload humanitarian aid into Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay

Reuters / 2017年 10月 23日 星期一
Rohingya refugees offload humanitarian aid into Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 23, 2017. REUTERS/Hannah McKay
Rohingya refugees are registered by Bangladeshi army personnel at a registration center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 20日 星期五
Rohingya refugees are registered by Bangladeshi army personnel at a registration center in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 20, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar this week sleeps beside his family belongings as he take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra

Reuters / 2017年 10月 21日 星期六
A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar this week sleeps beside his family belongings as he take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 2017. REUTERS/ Zohra Bensemra
