Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
A Rohingya refugee family eats as they sit inside their semi constructed shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp nemore
A Rohingya refugee looks out from a shelter at Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh. REUTERS/Amore
A Rohingya refugee washes cooking equipment outside her shelter in Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar,more
A Rohingya refugee family sits in a queue as they wait to receive humanitarian aid at Kutupalong refugee camp more
A Rohingya refugee woman hangs her washing out in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October more
Noor Mohol, 60, a Rohingya refugee waits to get herself registered for humanitarian aid at the Kutupalong refumore
Sufated, a 10-month-old malnourished Rohingya boy, cries while being weighed at the Action Against Hunger centmore
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar this week take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugeemore
Rohingya refugee children carry supplies through Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October more
Rohingya refugees travel on a truck, as they shift to another camp, outside the Palong Khali refugee camp nearmore
A Rohingya refugee boy fetches water from a water pump in Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladeshmore
Rohingya refugees carry an injured man after a fight broke out between families at the Palong Khali refugee camore
Rohingya refugees walk inside the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 23, 2017. REUmore
Rohingya refugees line up to receive humanitarian aid in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, more
Rohingya refugees manually drill a borewell at the Palong Khali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh Octomore
Ruzina Akhter, 10, whose parents died while crossing the Myanmar border, cooks food inside a shelter at a refumore
Rohingya refugees stand outside their shelter on hillock at a refugee camp in Palong Khali near Cox's Bazar, Bmore
A Rohingya refugee boy bathes at a refugee camp in Palong Khali district in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 2more
Sowkot, 20, a pregnant Rohingya refugee, is examined in a women's clinic in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's more
An army soldier gestures, as he asks Rohingya refugees to stand in a queue, outside a relief distribution centmore
Rohingya refugee children stand in Palong Khali refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 22, 2017. more
A Rohingya refugee girl holds her sister as she sits outside a medical center at a refugee camp in Palong Khalmore
Rohingya refugees line up to get food from Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) near Balukhali rmore
A Rohingya refugee boy carries a fish in Kutupalong refugees camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 21, 201more
Rohingya refugees walk in mud in Kutupalong refugees camp in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October 20, 2017. REUTERmore
Rohingya refugees who crossed the border from Myanmar this week take shelter at a school in Kutupalong refugeemore
Zannat, 8, a Rohingya refugee, stands at the entrance to Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh,more
Rohingya refugees offload humanitarian aid into Kutupalong refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, October more
Rohingya refugees are registered by Bangladeshi army personnel at a registration center in Kutupalong refugeesmore
A Rohingya refugee girl who crossed the border from Myanmar this week sleeps beside his family belongings as hmore
