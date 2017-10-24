Inside the Rohingya refugee camps

A Rohingya refugee woman hangs her washing out in Balukhali refugee camp near Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh October 22, 2017. There are only 210 hospital beds for 1 million refugees, malnutrition is on the rise and latrines are lacking to prevent contamination, said Joanne Liu, president of the charity Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) or Doctors Without Borders. "The camp is a time-bomb, ticking towards a full-blown health crisis." REUTERS/Zohra Bensemra

