Kim Jong Nam murder suspects return to scene of crime
Doan Thi Huong of Vietnam, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, estranged half-brother of North Komore
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia, who is on trial for the killing of Kim Jong Nam, is escorted at the Kuala Lumpur Intmore
Armed police take the escalator as they escort Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah is escorted by police at the airport. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong as they revisit the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Smore
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong on the escalator. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah of Indonesia. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
Doan Thi Huong is escorted on a wheelchair as she revisits the Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2. REUTERmore
Siti Aisyah and Doan Thi Huong. REUTERS/Lai Seng Sin
下一个
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
精选图集
China's Congress meets
Inside the annual Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference in Beijing.
Russian TV personality plans presidential run
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality and daughter of a former St. Petersburg mayor for whom Vladimir Putin once worked, plans to run against him in next year's presidential election.
Inside the Rohingya refugee camps
Some 800,000 Rohingya refugees who fled violence in Myanmar are now living in makeshift settlements in Cox's Bazar, Bangladesh, according to the United Nations.
Battle for besieged Philippine city ends
The Philippines announced the end of five months of military operations in a southern city held by pro-Islamic State rebels.
French forces fight insurgency in Mali
France intervened in Mali to ward off an offensive by Islamist militants in 2012, and 4,000 of its troops remain in the region as part of Operation Barkhane.
Parade of the skeletons
People dress up as Catrina, a Mexican character known as "The Elegant Death", ahead of Day of the Dead in Mexico City.
Quinceanera for kids with cancer
Teenaged girls with cancer celebrate turning 15 years old with a group birthday bash in Nicaragua.
Puerto Rico after Maria
Residents of Puerto Rico start to rebuild after Hurricane Maria devastated the island.
Halloween for the dogs
Dogs dress up for Halloween in Manhattan.