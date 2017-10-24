版本:
Russian TV personality plans presidential run

Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality planning to run against Vladimir Putin in next year's presidential election, attacked his policies on Tuesday but said she would not personally insult him in the campaign because he was a family friend. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
Ksenia Sobchak, a Russian TV personality planning to run against Vladimir Putin in next year's presidential election, attacked his policies on Tuesday but said she would not personally insult him in the campaign because he was a family friend. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Sobchak, 35, and the daughter of a former mayor of St Petersburg for whom Putin once worked, said she does not expect to beat Putin, who is a runaway favorite for re-election in March if he chooses to run again. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov

Reuters / 2017年 10月 24日 星期二
Sobchak, 35, and the daughter of a former mayor of St Petersburg for whom Putin once worked, said she does not expect to beat Putin, who is a runaway favorite for re-election in March if he chooses to run again. REUTERS/Maxim Shemetov
Ksenia Sobchak arrives for a trial of Russian theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was accused of embezzling state funds and placed under house arrest, in Moscow, October 17, 2017. Sobchak said Tuesday that she wants to provide an alternative choice for Russian voters who are frustrated with mainstream politicians. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2017年 10月 19日 星期四
Ksenia Sobchak arrives for a trial of Russian theatre director Kirill Serebrennikov, who was accused of embezzling state funds and placed under house arrest, in Moscow, October 17, 2017. Sobchak said Tuesday that she wants to provide an alternative choice for Russian voters who are frustrated with mainstream politicians. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L), widow of St. Petersburg's first democratically elected mayor Anatoly Sobchak, Lyudmila Narusova (C) and Sobchak's daughter Kseniya visit the Nikolskoye cemetery to lay flowers at the grave of Anatoly Sobchak in St. Petersburg February 20, 2010. Sobchak said Tuesday: "I tell you honestly: I'm running against everyone, and this refers to Vladimir Putin," she said. But she added: "I personally will not insult Putin ... For some, he is a tyrant and dictator ... but for me this is a person who, first of all, helped my father in a difficult situation and de facto saved his life," she told a news conference to unveil her campaign team. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov

Reuters / 2010年 2月 21日 星期日
Prime Minister Vladimir Putin (L), widow of St. Petersburg's first democratically elected mayor Anatoly Sobchak, Lyudmila Narusova (C) and Sobchak's daughter Kseniya visit the Nikolskoye cemetery to lay flowers at the grave of Anatoly Sobchak in St. Petersburg February 20, 2010. Sobchak said Tuesday: "I tell you honestly: I'm running against everyone, and this refers to Vladimir Putin," she said. But she added: "I personally will not insult Putin ... For some, he is a tyrant and dictator ... but for me this is a person who, first of all, helped my father in a difficult situation and de facto saved his life," she told a news conference to unveil her campaign team. REUTERS/RIA Novosti/Kremlin/Dmitry Astakhov
Opposition leader Ilya Yashin (R) shows a security patch as television host and opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak looks at it as opposition try to set on their own security at protest camp in a boulevard in central Moscow May 10, 2012. She did however state her opposition to Putin possibly running for a fourth term in power. "I am against the corrupt system which was built in our country during these years and I am against anyone, including Putin, being in power for 18 years ... The fact that the country has no fair elections is the result of those 18 years." REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / 2012年 5月 11日 星期五
Opposition leader Ilya Yashin (R) shows a security patch as television host and opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak looks at it as opposition try to set on their own security at protest camp in a boulevard in central Moscow May 10, 2012. She did however state her opposition to Putin possibly running for a fourth term in power. "I am against the corrupt system which was built in our country during these years and I am against anyone, including Putin, being in power for 18 years ... The fact that the country has no fair elections is the result of those 18 years." REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
Ksenia Sobchak is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, pictured here July 13, 1999, a reformist Petersburg mayor who hired Putin as an official in City Hall in the 1990s. Sobchak became his mentor. Sobchak lost the mayor's job in a 1996 election. He later moved to France and became the subject of a criminal investigation in Russia for receiving bribes and abuse of office. He denied wrongdoing, saying the case was politically-motivated. The case against him was dropped in 1999, soon after Putin became prime minister. When Sobchak died in 2000, Putin attended his funeral. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk

Reuters / 2009年 5月 19日 星期二
Ksenia Sobchak is the daughter of Anatoly Sobchak, pictured here July 13, 1999, a reformist Petersburg mayor who hired Putin as an official in City Hall in the 1990s. Sobchak became his mentor. Sobchak lost the mayor's job in a 1996 election. He later moved to France and became the subject of a criminal investigation in Russia for receiving bribes and abuse of office. He denied wrongdoing, saying the case was politically-motivated. The case against him was dropped in 1999, soon after Putin became prime minister. When Sobchak died in 2000, Putin attended his funeral. REUTERS/Alexander Demianchuk
Ilya Yashin (L) and Ksenia Sobchak, Russian opposition activists and acquaintances of Boris Nemtsov, react as they visit the place where Nemtsov was shot dead in central Moscow February 28, 2015. Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin, has said he believes Sobchak is being used by the Kremlin to blunt protests by liberals alienated from the political process, though she has denied doing the Kremlin's bidding. REUTERS/George Malets

Reuters / 2015年 2月 28日 星期六
Ilya Yashin (L) and Ksenia Sobchak, Russian opposition activists and acquaintances of Boris Nemtsov, react as they visit the place where Nemtsov was shot dead in central Moscow February 28, 2015. Alexei Navalny, a fierce critic of Putin, has said he believes Sobchak is being used by the Kremlin to blunt protests by liberals alienated from the political process, though she has denied doing the Kremlin's bidding. REUTERS/George Malets
Former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky (R) and Russian opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak visit Independence Square, cradle of the uprising against ousted President Viktor Yanukovuch, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva

Reuters / 2014年 3月 9日 星期日
Former Russian oil tycoon Mikhail Khodorkovsky (R) and Russian opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak visit Independence Square, cradle of the uprising against ousted President Viktor Yanukovuch, in Kiev, Ukraine, March 9, 2014. REUTERS/Tatyana Makeyeva
Television host and opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak delivers a speech during a demonstration for fair elections on Novy Arbat Street in central Moscow March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2012年 3月 10日 星期六
Television host and opposition activist Ksenia Sobchak delivers a speech during a demonstration for fair elections on Novy Arbat Street in central Moscow March 10, 2012. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin (R) and Ksenia Sobchak arrive for questioning at the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow June 15, 2012. Police showed up on Ksenia Sobchak's doorstep at 8 a.m. in the middle of a sleepy long weekend and started a search. They spent hours in her apartment, going through the belongings of the 30-year-old TV personality, socialite and restaurateur before she had a chance to get properly dressed, Sobchak recounted to a Moscow radio station on Wednesday. The board reads "The Investigative Committee of Russian Federation". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

Reuters / 2012年 6月 15日 星期五
Russian opposition leaders Ilya Yashin (R) and Ksenia Sobchak arrive for questioning at the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation in Moscow June 15, 2012. Police showed up on Ksenia Sobchak's doorstep at 8 a.m. in the middle of a sleepy long weekend and started a search. They spent hours in her apartment, going through the belongings of the 30-year-old TV personality, socialite and restaurateur before she had a chance to get properly dressed, Sobchak recounted to a Moscow radio station on Wednesday. The board reads "The Investigative Committee of Russian Federation". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
Kseniya Sobchak (R) attends a protest rally called The White Ring with opposition supporters wearing white ribbons and carrying balloons and other white objects while they build a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / 2012年 2月 26日 星期日
Kseniya Sobchak (R) attends a protest rally called The White Ring with opposition supporters wearing white ribbons and carrying balloons and other white objects while they build a human chain along the Garden Ring road in Moscow, February 26, 2012. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
TV personalities Kseniya Sobchak and Uliana Sergianko (R) arrive for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2011 event in Antibes, France, during the 64th Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters / 2011年 5月 20日 星期五
TV personalities Kseniya Sobchak and Uliana Sergianko (R) arrive for amfAR's Cinema Against AIDS 2011 event in Antibes, France, during the 64th Cannes Film Festival May 19, 2011. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Russian socialite Ksenia Sobchak arrives for the opening of the 27th Moscow film festival June 17, 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Reuters / 2006年 2月 7日 星期二
Russian socialite Ksenia Sobchak arrives for the opening of the 27th Moscow film festival June 17, 2005. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak (R) and rap singer Timati pose on the red carpet as they arrive for Russia's MTV Movie Awards, in central Moscow April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov

Reuters / 2007年 4月 20日 星期五
Russian TV host Ksenia Sobchak (R) and rap singer Timati pose on the red carpet as they arrive for Russia's MTV Movie Awards, in central Moscow April 19, 2007. REUTERS/Denis Sinyakov
TV personalities Ksenia Sobchak (L) and Ivan Urgant arrive for the MUZ-TV music awards in Moscow June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin

Reuters / 2008年 6月 7日 星期六
TV personalities Ksenia Sobchak (L) and Ivan Urgant arrive for the MUZ-TV music awards in Moscow June 6, 2008. REUTERS/Alexander Natruskin
TV personality Ksenia Sobchak presents a creation by Russian designer Denis Simachev in Moscow January 31, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2009年 2月 3日 星期二
TV personality Ksenia Sobchak presents a creation by Russian designer Denis Simachev in Moscow January 31, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Russian television celebrities Kseniya Sobchak (R), Tina Kandelaki (C) and Lera host the opening show of the New Wave international song contest in Jurmala, Latvia July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins

Reuters / 2009年 7月 29日 星期三
Russian television celebrities Kseniya Sobchak (R), Tina Kandelaki (C) and Lera host the opening show of the New Wave international song contest in Jurmala, Latvia July 28, 2009. REUTERS/Ints Kalnins
TV personalities Kseniya Sobchak (L) and Pavel Volya arrive for the MTV Russia Movie Awards in Barvikha outside Moscow April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

Reuters / 2009年 4月 24日 星期五
TV personalities Kseniya Sobchak (L) and Pavel Volya arrive for the MTV Russia Movie Awards in Barvikha outside Moscow April 23, 2009. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
