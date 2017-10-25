Marawi all but destroyed
A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo more
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Rmore
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their more
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines amore
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranmore
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups more
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERmore
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
