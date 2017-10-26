Funeral for a king
Mourners wait for the start of the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Rmore
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms. REUTERS/Athit Pemore
Royal guards stand at the crematorium tower before the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Mourners wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation fomore
Mourners walk on a bridge as they wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok, Thaimore
Pictures of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej are seen in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Thai royal guards salute during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grandmore
Mourners queue as they arrive to attend the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
A devotee girl has her hair shaved by her father during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mark the firsmore
A woman holds the portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Crmore
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand more
Well-wishers offer alms to Buddhist monks to mark the first anniversary of late Thai King Bhumibol Adulyadej'smore
A policeman takes his position as mourners wait. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. Rmore
Mourners wait to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumore
Officials take part during a funeral rehearsal for late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palamore
Mourners wait just before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Tmore
Mourners walk in line as they arrive before the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulmore
Thai devotees have their hair shaved by their family members during a mass novice nun ordination ceremony to mmore
The Royal Crematorium site for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REmore
Mourners wait for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Granmore
A sleeping girl wears a pin with picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej as mourners wait for tomormore
Mourners line up before the sunset to go through security check for tomorrow's Royal Cremation ceremony of Thamore
A woman holds a picture of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
A well-wisher holds up a portrait of late Thailand's King Bhumibol Adulyadej during his funeral rehearsal nearmore
A police officer stands guard in front of the Royal Crematorium site before a funeral rehearsal for late Thailmore
