Royal cremation for Thai king
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej nearmore
People react as a royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and more
Royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is transported on a ramp to Funeral Pyre during the Royalmore
Thai soldiers arrived to take part in a procession to tranfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's of latemore
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailanmore
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyamore
A woman prays as she holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfmore
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulymore
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyamore
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailanmore
People sit next to a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer royalmore
A procession to transfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives at the more
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal crematiomore
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured duringmore
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTEmore
A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailanmore
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTEmore
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej more
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cmore
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the more
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damore
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation processiomore
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot duringmore
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Pemore
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.more
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jormore
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagmore
Security personnel are deployed during a funeral procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation fomore
