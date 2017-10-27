版本:
中国
图片 | 2017年 10月 27日 星期五 21:40 BJT

Royal cremation for Thai king

A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej nearmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A soldier salutes in front of the Royal Crematorium during a funeral for the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
1 / 40
People react as a royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People react as a royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
People react as a royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
2 / 40
Royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is transported on a ramp to Funeral Pyre during the Royal Cremation Ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is transported on a ramp to Funeral Pyre during the Royalmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
Royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is transported on a ramp to Funeral Pyre during the Royal Cremation Ceremony near the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
3 / 40
Thai soldiers arrived to take part in a procession to tranfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's of late King Bhumibol from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thai soldiers arrived to take part in a procession to tranfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's of latemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
Thai soldiers arrived to take part in a procession to tranfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's of late King Bhumibol from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
4 / 40
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailanmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
5 / 40
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
6 / 40
A woman prays as she holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer his royal relics and ashes from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A woman prays as she holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A woman prays as she holds a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer his royal relics and ashes from the crematorium to the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
7 / 40
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
8 / 40
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulymore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej at the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
9 / 40
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyamore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
People pray during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
10 / 40
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailanmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A royal palanquin is carried by soldiers during a procession to transfer the royal relics and ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
11 / 40
People sit next to a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer royal relics and ashes from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

People sit next to a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer royalmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
People sit next to a portrait of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before a procession to transfer royal relics and ashes from the crematorium to the Grand Palace. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
12 / 40
A procession to transfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives at the Grand Palace after the cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A procession to transfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives at the more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
A procession to transfer the relics and royal ashes of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej arrives at the Grand Palace after the cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
13 / 40
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal crematiomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A police officer and mourners react as Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn passes by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
14 / 40
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is pictured during the royal cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
15 / 40
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
16 / 40
A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailanmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A detail of the Great Victory Chariot carrying the royal urn is seen during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
17 / 40
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTEmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
18 / 40
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
The Great Victory Chariot is pulled during the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej before the Royal Cremation Ceremony in front of the Grand Palace in Bangkok. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
19 / 40
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej during the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
20 / 40
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
The Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is seen inside the Royal Crematorium site during the Symbolic Royal Cremation. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
21 / 40
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Thailand's King Maha Vajiralongkorn takes a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
22 / 40
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Mourners react as members of Thailand's royal family pass by during the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
23 / 40
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation processiomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Thailand's Princesses Sirivannavari Nariratana and Bajrakitiyabha take a part in the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
24 / 40
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Participants take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
25 / 40
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Dammore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Royal guards take part in the Royal Cremation ceremony of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
26 / 40
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
27 / 40
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
28 / 40
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot duringmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Mourners react as the Royal Urn of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej is carried by the Great Victory Chariot during a royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
29 / 40
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Royal Guards march with the royal cremation procession. REUTERS/Soe Zeya Tun
Close
30 / 40
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
People walk on a bridge after attending the funeral procession. REUTERS/Kerek Wongsa
Close
31 / 40
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Drummers take a part in the royal cremation procession of late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
32 / 40
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Pemore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A mourner wearing a hat decorated with a picture of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
33 / 40
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej.more

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Garlands decorate the Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
34 / 40
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jormore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Thai soldiers pull the The Great Victory Chariot with the royal urn during the funeral procession. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
35 / 40
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Mourners attend the funeral procession for Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Jorge Silva
Close
36 / 40
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagmore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
The Great Victory Chariot carrying the Royal Urn of Thailand's late King Bhumibol Adulyadej. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
37 / 40
Security personnel are deployed during a funeral procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Security personnel are deployed during a funeral procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 27日 星期五
Security personnel are deployed during a funeral procession. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
38 / 40
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Mourners shield themselves from the sun as they wait for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj
Close
39 / 40
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation fomore

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
The Great Victory Royal Chariot is pulled by Thai army officials dressed in ancient uniforms in preparation for the Royal Cremation ceremony. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha
Close
40 / 40
重播
下一图片集
In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

下一个

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...

21:15 BJT
Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

07:50 BJT
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

06:15 BJT
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

05:25 BJT

精选图集

In the ruins of Marawi

In the ruins of Marawi

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Flashback: JFK assassination

Flashback: JFK assassination

Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the last week.

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

Celebrity style: Grace Jones

The fashion of Jamaican-American singer, model and actor Grace Jones.

Marawi all but destroyed

Marawi all but destroyed

With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months.

Funeral for a king

Funeral for a king

Thailand marks the start of a lavish, five-day funeral for King Bhumibol Adulyadej.

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Future of driving at Tokyo Motor Show

Forward-looking vehicle concepts and designs from the Tokyo Motor Show.

Fall colors

Fall colors

Mother Nature puts on an autumn show.

下一页

点击排名

编辑推荐

编辑推荐