图片 | 2017年 10月 27日 星期五 06:15 BJT

Clashes in Kenya's election re-run

An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A police officer walks by a burning barricade during an opposition protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A tear gas canister explodes in the hand of an opposition supporter as he tries to return it at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Police officers detain an opposition supporter during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter throws a stone during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
People gesture near tyres set on fire during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh area in Changamwe, Mombasa. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters try to stop a man and a woman on a motorbike to check their fingers for ink as to know if they voted in the re-run presidential election, in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter protests in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Protesters supporting opposition leader Raila Odinga, run away from police in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Residents watch as opposition supporters protest in the slum area of Mathare in Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter runs during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters carry a protester injured during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Police officers disperse opposition supporters during a protest in the slum area of Mathare in the capital Nairobi. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
A policeman, seen through a mist of tear gas, runs through the Kibera slums as riot police attempt to disperse supporters of opposition leader Raila Odinga in Kibera slums of Nairobi. REUTERS/Thomas Mukoya

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter looks at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter runs trough a cloud of teargas after throwing a stone at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters take cover during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Men carry an injured protester supporting Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga, in Kisumu. REUTERS/Baz Ratner

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters try to break a wall of a school where a polling station is located, in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters throw stones at police in Kibera slum in Nairobi, Kenya. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters carry a man into an ambulance vehicle during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter returns a teargas canister fired by police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters clash with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
An opposition supporter gestures during clashes with police in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Police officers stand during clashes with opposition supporters in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
Opposition supporters throw stones at police during clashes in Kibera slum in Nairobi. REUTERS/Goran Tomasevic

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
People carry a banner during a protest against a presidential election re-run in Bangladesh area in Changamwe, Mombasa. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

Reuters / 2017年 10月 26日 星期四
