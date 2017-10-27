In the ruins of Marawi

A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, southemore

A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, southern Philippines. With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a war that lasted years, rather than months. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco

