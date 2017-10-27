In the ruins of Marawi
Government soldiers stand in front of damaged houses and buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo more
People walk in front of a bullet-riddled apartment house in a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi cimore
A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged room in an apartment house in Malutlut district,more
A member of the local town security forces inspects a damaged apartment house located in a residential area inmore
A member of the local town security forces inspects personal belongings inside a damaged apartment house in a more
Personal belongings are scattered inside a damaged room of an apartment house located in a residential area inmore
Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located in a residential area in Malutlut districtmore
A bullet-riddled room of an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut district, Marawi city, smore
Personal belongings are scattered inside an apartment house located at a residential area in Malutlut districtmore
A signage of "I love Marawi" is seen in front of damaged houses, buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, southemore
A damaged mosque is seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen inside Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
A graffiti that reads "I love ISIS" is seen in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Rmore
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government troops with their belongings walk towards waiting vehicles during a send-off ceremony ending their more
Government soldiers stay in a damaged building in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Damaged buildings are seen inside a war-torn area in Marawi City, southern Philippines after the Philippines amore
A government soldier stands guard in front of damaged buildings in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranmore
Damaged houses and buildings are seen in Marawi city, southern Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers wave during a send-off ceremony ending their combat duty against pro-Islamic State groups more
Damaged buildings and houses are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
Government soldiers stand guard in front of damaged buildings and a mosque in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERmore
Damaged houses, buildings and a mosque are seen in Marawi city, Philippines. REUTERS/Romeo Ranoco
下一个
Flashback: JFK assassination
Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.
Marawi all but destroyed
With vehicles crushed and overturned and buildings reduced to skeletons of mangled steel and rubble, the Philippine city of Marawi resembles the aftermath of a...
精选图集
Catalonia declares independence
Catalonia's parliament declares independence from Spain in defiance of the Madrid government.
London Comic Con
Attendees dress up for London Comic Con.
When Hurricane Sandy struck
Five years have passed since Hurricane Sandy devastated the northeast.
Tension high after Kenya's election re-run
Clashes continue in the west of the country following Thursday's disputed vote.
Royal cremation for Thai king
King Bhumibol, who died last year aged 88, is cremated on a royal pyre within a cremation complex of gold pavilions in front of Bangkok's Grand Palace.
Flashback: JFK assassination
Images from the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in Dallas on November 22, 1963.
Clashes in Kenya's election re-run
Kenyan opposition supporters clash with police in pockets of the country, seeking to derail an election re-run.
Celebrity style: Grace Jones
The fashion of Jamaican-American singer, model and actor Grace Jones.