Catalonia declares independence
Catalan separatist flags are held up as fireworks go off in Sant Jaume Square in front of the Catalan regionalmore
Fireworks are set off in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters during celebrations. REUTERS/Jomore
People celebrate with cava (sparkling wine) in the Basque town of Durango. REUTERS/Vincent West
People wave Esteladas (Catalan separatist flags) during celebrations in Sant Jaume square in Barcelona. REUTERmore
People react at Sant Jaume Square in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
Pro-unity demonstrators wave Spanish and Catalan flags during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/Albert Gea
A pro-unity demonstrator is stopped by Catalan Regional Police officer during a protest in Barcelona. REUTERS/more
A man displays a scarf featuring an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) design, as he reacts at Sant Jaume Squamore
People celebrate in front of the Catalan regional government headquarters in Barcelona. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
A ferry boat rented by the Spanish government to accommodate Spanish police reinforcements to Catalonia is seemore
Firemen shout slogans under an Estelada (Catalan separatist flag) during a march in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Hemore
People react as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcemore
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. Rmore
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament passes the vote of independence from Spain in Barcelonamore
People celebrate after the Catalan regional parliament declares the independence from Spain in Barcelona. Rmore
People gather as they watch on giant screens a plenary session outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcmore
A woman reacts while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelomore
People display Catalan separatist flags during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcmore
People react while the Catalan regional parliament votes for independence of Catalonia from Spain in Barcelonamore
People rest during a demonstration outside the Catalan regional parliament in Barcelona. REUTERS/Yves Herman
