The rule of Mugabe

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community in Johannesburg, August 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe watches a video presentation during the summit of the Southern African Development Community in Johannesburg, August 2008. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his election rally, April 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe greets the crowd at his election rally, April 1995. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Princess Diana talks to Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Princess Diana talks to Robert Mugabe during a courtesy visit to Harare's state house, July 1993. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, August 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Robert Mugabe and his new wife Grace leave the Kutama Catholic Church after exchanging their wedding vows, August 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe greets his Palestinian counterpart Yasser Arafat upon his arrival in the capital to attend the World Solar Summit, September 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Robert Mugabe greets his Palestinian counterpart Yasser Arafat upon his arrival in the capital to attend the World Solar Summit, September 1996. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton is escorted by Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe after she arrived at the presidential palace in Harare, March 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee

U.S. first lady Hillary Clinton is escorted by Robert Mugabe and his wife Grace Mugabe after she arrived at the presidential palace in Harare, March 1997. REUTERS/Win McNamee
Presidents Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe talk together after Mandela's three-day state visit, May 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Presidents Nelson Mandela of South Africa and Robert Mugabe of Zimbabwe talk together after Mandela's three-day state visit, May 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit, July 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Robert Mugabe talks with civil rights leader Rev. Jesse Jackson at the last plenary session of the African-American Summit, July 1997. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Cuban President Fidel Castro and Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez

Cuban President Fidel Castro and Robert Mugabe stand at attention during an arrival ceremony at the Palace of the Revolution in Havana, Cuba, September 1999. REUTERS/Rafael Perez
Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline as Zimbabwe grappled with an acute three-month old fuel crisis, March 2000. REUTERS/Stringer

Motorists line up at a fuel station to get a ration of gasoline as Zimbabwe grappled with an acute three-month old fuel crisis, March 2000. REUTERS/Stringer
Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

Robert Mugabe speaks at an election rally in Bindura, April 2000. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium, June 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Robert Mugabe arrives in a helicopter at a rally held in Chitumgwiza stadium, June 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare to cast their vote in elections that posed the first threat to the unbroken rule of Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980, June 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya

Zimbabweans line up at Sadza village south of Harare to cast their vote in elections that posed the first threat to the unbroken rule of Robert Mugabe's ZANU-PF party since independence in 1980, June 2000. REUTERS/Juda Ngwenya
Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their six-month-old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 2002. Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms by midnight August 8, 2002, in order to make way for landless peasants. REUTERS/Paul Cadenhead

Renowned wildlife artist Larry Norton, his wife Sara and their six-month-old daughter Madeline look at their home for the last time before vacating their farm, August 2002. Mugabe's government ordered almost 3,000 white farmers to vacate their farms by midnight August 8, 2002, in order to make way for landless peasants. REUTERS/Paul Cadenhead
A woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in Harare, as Zimbabwe suffered with the highest inflation in the world, February 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt

A woman holds a loaf of white bread and its cost of Z$45,000 ($ 0.45) in Harare, as Zimbabwe suffered with the highest inflation in the world, February 2006. REUTERS/Howard Burditt
Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatened to close businesses defying its order to halve prices, accusing them of working to topple President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Emmanuel Chitate

Customers walk towards empty shelves inside a supermarket in Harare, July 2007. Zimbabwe's government threatened to close businesses defying its order to halve prices, accusing them of working to topple President Robert Mugabe. REUTERS/Emmanuel Chitate
Robert Mugabe sits before an EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas

Robert Mugabe sits before an EU-Africa summit in Lisbon, December 2007. REUTERS/Andrea Comas
A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 2008. "Bob" refers to Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A woman walks past election graffiti in Harare, March 2008. "Bob" refers to Mugabe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare, December 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

A woman suffering from the symptoms of cholera is taken in a wheelbarrow to a clinic in Harare, December 2008. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Harare, April 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Robert Mugabe lights the independence flame during the 29th Independence Celebrations at the National Stadium in Harare, April 2009. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli, November 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir

Robert Mugabe sleeps during the speech of Libya's leader Muammar Gaddafi at the start of the third European Union-Africa summit in Tripoli, November 2010. REUTERS/Francois Lenoir
The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

The crowd cheers as Zimbabwe's President Robert Mugabe addresses during Heroes Day commemorations in Harare, August 2013. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, January 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Robert Mugabe speaks to his wife Grace during the funeral of his sister, Bridget, in the village of Zvimba, January 2014. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Military vehicles and soldiers patrol the streets in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Protesters calling for Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Protesters calling for Robert Mugabe to step down cheer in front of a military vehicle in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Robert Mugabe attends a university graduation ceremony in Harare, Zimbabwe, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Delegates celebrate after Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

Delegates celebrate after Robert Mugabe was dismissed as party leader at an extraordinary meeting of the ruling ZANU-PF's central committee in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo
Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, November 2017. ZIMPAPERS IMAGES/Joseph Nyadzayo/via REUTERS

Robert Mugabe meets with senior members of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces and police at State House in Harare, November 2017. ZIMPAPERS IMAGES/Joseph Nyadzayo/via REUTERS
Protesters calling for Robert Mugabe to resign attend a prayer meeting outside parliament in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings

Protesters calling for Robert Mugabe to resign attend a prayer meeting outside parliament in Harare, November 2017. REUTERS/Mike Hutchings
