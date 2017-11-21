Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Gamore
Staff from the National Turkey Federation jump in to calm "Drumstick" the turkey as it flaps its wings, causinmore
President Donald Trump laughs and applauds as he participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardonimore
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony as son Barron more
White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders' son tries to touch Wishbone, a 28-pound turkey, in the Premore
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlomore
Arabella Kushner touches a turkey accompanied by her mother Ivanka Trump and brother Joseph. REUTERS/Carlos Bamore
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlomore
Wishbone, a 28-pound turkey, is presented to members of the press in the Press Briefing Room of the White Housmore
First lady Melania Trump and her son Barron Trump participate in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardonimore
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony as son Barron more
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump arrives in the Rose Garden with daughter Arabella Kushner and son Josemore
Tiffany Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
President Donald Trump and his son Barron attend the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony. REUmore
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump accompanied by her daughter Arabella Kushner and sister Tiffany Trump more
White House senior advisor Ivanka Trump and husband and fellow senior advisor Jared Kushner arrive in the Rosemore
