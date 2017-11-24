Photos of the week
A drone operated by staff of Hainan Power Grid Corporation emits flame to burn down trash from power lines, inmore
Zimbabweans celebrate after President Robert Mugabe resigned in Harare, Zimbabwe November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Mimore
Mohamed Faisal, 13, a newly arrived Rohingya refugee who had crossed the Bangladesh-Myanmar border a few hoursmore
President Donald Trump participates in the 70th National Thanksgiving turkey pardoning ceremony in the Rose Gamore
U.S. resident Brian Houston marries Evelia Reyes as U.S. Border Patrol agents open a single gate in the bordermore
Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) welcomes Syrian President Bashar al-Assad during a meeting in the Black Smore
Policemen detain topless activists of women's rights group Femen, who stage a performance during a protest agamore
A man walks outside the Heydar Aliyev Center in Baku, Azerbaijan, November 21, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Cziborra
Model Maria Borges presents a creation during the 2017 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Shanghai, China, Novemore
Boys play in the Stviga River on a hot summer day near the village of Pogost, Belarus, August 16, 2017. REUTERmore
Pope Francis waves as he arrives to lead the Wednesday general audience in Saint Peter's square at the Vaticanmore
Muslim brides wait for the start of a mass marriage ceremony in Mumbai, India, November 20, 2017. REUTERS/Danimore
A woman reacts as she watches a television broadcast of the court proceedings of former Bosnian Serb general Rmore
A man dressed as a devil performs during a Krampus show in Goricane, Slovenia, November 18, 2017. REUTERS/Borumore
England's Jonny May during training in Pennyhill Park, Bagshot, Britain, November 21, 2017. Action Images via more
Katsuo Saito, 89, who has leukaemia, uses an oxygen tube as he rests at his house in Tokyo, Japan, September 8more
Saad al-Hariri, who announced his resignation as Lebanon's prime minister from Saudi Arabia, is seen at the grmore
People take photos of the Pillsbury Doughboy balloon in the 91st Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York, Nmore
German Chancellor Angela Merkel attends a meeting of the CDU/CSU parliamentary group at the Bundestag in Berlimore
Offices are seen at the Gae Aulenti square at Porta Nuova district downtown Milan, Italy, November 20, 2017. Rmore
下一个
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
精选图集
Prison beauty pageant in Brazil
Inmates at the Talavera Bruce women's prison hold a beauty pageant in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.
Robot castle rises in China
Giant robots and futuristic cyberpunk castles rise out of lush mountain slopes at China's first virtual reality theme park.
Venezuela's indigenous flee to Brazil
Driven by hunger and illness from their traditional homeland on the Orinoco River delta in northeastern Venezuela, more than 1,200 members of the Warao tribe migrated to northern Brazil to live and beg on the streets.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
March of the mariachis
Mariachis take part in a procession to celebrate Santa Cecilia, patron of musicians, in Mexico City.
Faces of the Rohingya
More than 600,000 Rohingya have fled to Bangladesh since a Myanmar military crackdown began in late August.
Zimbabwe celebrates
People dance and car horns blare on the streets of Harare after Robert Mugabe resigned as Zimbabwe's president.
The rule of Mugabe
Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe resigns, ending four decades of rule.
Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkey
President Donald Trump pardons his first National Thanksgiving turkey.