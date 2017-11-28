版本:
Bali volcano alert raised to highest level

Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS

Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 星期二
Eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Kubu village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf via REUTERS
Villagers watch a river overflowing with water mixed with volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers watch a river overflowing with water mixed with volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 星期二
Villagers watch a river overflowing with water mixed with volcanic ash during the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Glowing light of hot lava is seen during the eruption of Mount Agung as seen from Amed in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Mount Agung volcano is seen spewing smoke and ash in Bali, Indonesia. EMILIO KUZMA-FLOYD/via REUTERS
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 星期二
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Kubu, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Darren Whiteside
A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano during an eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS

A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano during an eruption in more

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
A motorist rides his motorbike during a shower of ash and rain from Mount Agung volcano during an eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS
Balinese Hindus walk after praying as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Balinese Hindus walk after praying as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Balinese Hindus walk after praying as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as fishermen pull a boat onto the beach in Amed, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as fishermen pull a boat onto the beach in Amed, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as fishermen pull a boat onto the beach in Amed, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova
Passengers ask staff about their flights near the flight screen after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operation due to eruption of Mount Agung in Bali resort island. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS

Passengers ask staff about their flights near the flight screen after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operatiomore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Passengers ask staff about their flights near the flight screen after Ngurah Rai airport closed their operation due to eruption of Mount Agung in Bali resort island. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/ via REUTERS
School children ride on the back of a truck on their way to school as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background near Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

School children ride on the back of a truck on their way to school as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the backgrmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 28日 星期二
School children ride on the back of a truck on their way to school as Mount Agung volcano erupts in the background near Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from the coastal town of Amed, in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from the coastal town of Amed, in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts for a second time in less than a week as seen from the coastal town of Amed, in Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Petra Simkova
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Amed, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jose Colreavy

Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Amed, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jose Colreavy

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Indonesia's Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Amed, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Jose Colreavy
Villagers rescued by National Search and Rescue Agency are seen in a truck, due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers rescued by National Search and Rescue Agency are seen in a truck, due to the eruption of Mount Agungmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Villagers rescued by National Search and Rescue Agency are seen in a truck, due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Villagers walk to pray near their make-shift shelter in a refugee camp due to the eruption of Mount Agung in Karangasem, Bali Resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Balinese sell produce at a streetside market as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Culik village market in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Balinese sell produce at a streetside market as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Culik village market in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Balinese sell produce at a streetside market as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Culik village market in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A tourist watches as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A tourist watches as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
A tourist watches as Mount Agung volcano erupts at Lempuyang Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Tourists watch the eruption of Mount Agung at a restaurant on Jemeluk Beach, Amed, Karangasem, Bali. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Tourists watch the eruption of Mount Agung at a restaurant on Jemeluk Beach, Amed, Karangasem, Bali. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Tourists watch the eruption of Mount Agung at a restaurant on Jemeluk Beach, Amed, Karangasem, Bali. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Besakih Temple in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
People wait to get evacuated in Sukadana village, near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, in Karangasem, Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

People wait to get evacuated in Sukadana village, near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, in Kmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
People wait to get evacuated in Sukadana village, near Mount Agung, a volcano on the highest alert level, in Karangasem, Bali resort island, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on an elderly woman at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano following its eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS

An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on an elderly woman at a shelter for residenmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
An officer with the disaster management agency BPBD places a mask on an elderly woman at a shelter for residents sheltering from Mount Agung volcano following its eruption in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/via REUTERS
Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Plants in a garden are covered in ash from the eruption of Mount Agung volcano in Jungutan Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
A farmer ploughs his field as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Culik Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Nyoman Budhiana/ via REUTERS
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Glumpang village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Glumpang village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Mount Agung volcano erupts as seen from Glumpang village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A woman uses an umbrella as she walks through ash from Mount Agung volcano during an eruptiuon in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS

A woman uses an umbrella as she walks through ash from Mount Agung volcano during an eruptiuon in Bebandem Vilmore

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
A woman uses an umbrella as she walks through ash from Mount Agung volcano during an eruptiuon in Bebandem Village, Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. Antara Foto/Fikri Yusuf/via REUTERS
Farmers tend their crops as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Farmers tend their crops as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Farmers tend their crops as Mount Agung erupts in the background in Amed, Karangasem Regency, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Nyimas Laula
Motorists drive on a road covered in volcanic ash from Mount Agung's eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Motorists drive on a road covered in volcanic ash from Mount Agung's eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 26日 星期日
Motorists drive on a road covered in volcanic ash from Mount Agung's eruption in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
A view of Mount Agung volcano erupting from Culik village in Karangasem, Bali, Indonesia. REUTERS/Johannes P. Christo
Cooled lava is seen near the base of Mount Agung, in Bali. Ikomang Sumerta/via REUTERS

Cooled lava is seen near the base of Mount Agung, in Bali. Ikomang Sumerta/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Cooled lava is seen near the base of Mount Agung, in Bali. Ikomang Sumerta/via REUTERS
Muddy waters flow down river near Mount Agung, in Bali. I Wayan Widi Widiasa/via REUTERS

Muddy waters flow down river near Mount Agung, in Bali. I Wayan Widi Widiasa/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
Muddy waters flow down river near Mount Agung, in Bali. I Wayan Widi Widiasa/via REUTERS
People watch as muddy waters flow down a river near Mount Agung, in Bali, Indonesia. I Gusti Lanang Agung Wistara/via REUTERS

People watch as muddy waters flow down a river near Mount Agung, in Bali, Indonesia. I Gusti Lanang Agung Wistara/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
People watch as muddy waters flow down a river near Mount Agung, in Bali, Indonesia. I Gusti Lanang Agung Wistara/via REUTERS
A group of surfers wait for updates on their cancelled flight to Sumatra via Denpasar at Sydney International Airport in Sydney. AAP/Kate Shuttleworth/via REUTERS

A group of surfers wait for updates on their cancelled flight to Sumatra via Denpasar at Sydney International Airport in Sydney. AAP/Kate Shuttleworth/via REUTERS

Reuters / 2017年 11月 27日 星期一
A group of surfers wait for updates on their cancelled flight to Sumatra via Denpasar at Sydney International Airport in Sydney. AAP/Kate Shuttleworth/via REUTERS
